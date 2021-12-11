Wind, rain warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued warnings over high winds and heavy rainfall forecasted in the Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, and Chatham-Kent areas. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Windsor-Essex and surrounding areas, where heavy rain and high winds are expected in the coming days.

Both warnings were issued on Friday afternoon, and cover Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada said heavy rain was expected to begin late Friday evening and lasting continuing through to Saturday afternoon.

Twenty to 40 millimetres of rain was expected, with localized flooding, water pooling on roads, and washouts all possible.

The rain was due to a low-pressure system that was forecasted to track northeast across the Great Lakes.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada also warned of winds gusting up to 90 km/h beginning on Saturday afternoon, and lasting until Saturday evening.

The agency said the winds are due to a cold front forecasted to sweep through southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon, and may cause utility outages, and damage to buildings.