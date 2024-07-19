'The wind got the better of me' - McIlroy on Open exit

Rory McIlroy's sole Open Championship win to date came at Royal Liverpool in 2014 [Getty Images]

Rory McIlroy says his failure to master the blustery conditions over the opening two rounds at Royal Troon led to his early exit from this year's Open Championship.

McIlroy struggled to an opening 78 at the Scottish links course on Thursday to leave him with an uphill struggle to make the cut.

The world number two's hopes of making the weekend were then all but extinguished when he dropped six shots over a four-hole stretch between the third and the sixth on Friday, before rallying to post a 75 to end 11 over.

His early horror show included a triple-bogey eight at the fourth as high winds raged around the south Ayrshire course.

"I didn’t adapt well at all on Thursday to the left-right wind on the back nine, and this afternoon [Friday] going out in that gusty wind on the front, it got the better of me and I felt pretty uncomfortable over a few shots," said McIlroy.

"That four-hole stretch to start off was what cost me. I got off to the worst possible start being six over through six, but then played the last 12 holes pretty well, bogey-free."

In addition to dropping three shots at the fourth, McIlroy's horrific start also included bogeys at the third, fifth and sixth holes.

As the strength of the winds began to abate, the four-time major winner posted a series of pars, followed by birdies at 14 and 16 on the inward nine.

"When the wind died down a bit and it became at least manageable for me I started to play better, I hit some good shots. I played the last 12 in a couple under par and felt more comfortable over my shots.

"When the wind gets that strong and you haven’t played in wind like that for quite a while sometimes it’s just hard to adapt.

"I’ll look back at the two majors where I didn’t play my best [this year], both here and the Masters. The wind got the better of me on the Friday at Augusta and the wind got the better of me the last two days here."

'Still a few things to play for'

McIlroy acknowledged he knew his chances of making the weekend's play had gone after playing just four holes of his second round.

"Once I made the eight on the fourth hole that was it. After that I’m thinking about where I’m going to go on vacation next week," he said.

"That was basically it, I resigned myself to the fact that I wasn’t going to shoot four or five under from there on in to make the cut.

"It was a pretty meaningless 14 holes after that, but at least I played OK."

The 35-year-old, from Holywood in Northern Ireland, knows his wait to secure a first major title since 2014 will now continue into 2025 but adds that the forthcoming Olympics in Paris, where he will join Shane Lowry in representing Team Ireland, plus the opportunity to claim the Race to Dubai crown and the FedEx Cup, offer plenty of incentive for the remainder of the season.

"I feel like I say this after every Open Championship but it’s not as if we play four events a year - we play like 25, so there are still a few things left to play for," said McIlroy.

"The majors have come and gone so time to refocus and reset for the Olympics which will be another cool experience, try to play well there. Then I’m in contention to win both titles either side of the Atlantic."