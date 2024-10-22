Wind defends goal celebration and responds to criticism from Bochum

In an interview at the Danish national team camp, Jonas Wind reacted to Bochum's description of his goal celebration against them as "extremely stupid".

In Wolfsburg's 3-1 away win over Bochum on Saturday, Jonas Wind was shown a yellow card after celebrating his first goal in front of the home fans.

Bochum showed no mercy when describing Wind's goal celebration on their X profile, calling it "extremely stupid".

But the Danish striker insists he wasn't trying to be provocative.

“I think it's a bit unusual to write something like that from an official club account, but that's their business. I don't take it that seriously,” Wind told Danish publication Tipsbladet.

“I' did a 'W' like I've done in the past for my nephew, niece and family in Denmark, who asked me to do it. I've been doing it for a couple of years now, so if they're offended by it, so be it. It is what it is, and it's part of football. Things shouldn't get too soft."

The fact that he was shown a yellow card for the incident came as a surprise to the striker.

"It's crazy if that's the way it is now. I'm celebrating in front of the camera with the Bochum fans sitting behind me, and it shouldn't be the case that you can only celebrate when you score near your own fans.

“There was nothing provocative about it. One of their players ran over and pushed me away, and I didn't really react to that, but the referee then said we were in a confrontation and we both got yellow cards. It's the usual with a referee giving a yellow card to one player from each team in a situation like that.

"There's not much you can do about it, it's just a yellow card, but it's still annoying.”