Wind chills could drop below minus 40. Here's where that would rank in Iowa history

Tim Webber, Des Moines Register
·3 min read

Meteorologists in Iowa and across the surrounding region are warning of a winter storm over the next several days that could escalate into blizzard conditions. Forecasters don't expect massive snow accumulation with this storm. Instead, the main dangers will be the high winds — which could gust to nearly 50 mph and cause whiteouts — and the wind chill, which could sink below minus 40 in some parts of the state.

That could be particularly dangerous to anyone caught outside. The formula for wind chill appears complex, but at its core, it's intuitive: As temperature decreases, so does wind chill. As wind speed increases, wind chill decreases.

So when temperatures drop below zero and wind speeds reach more than 30 mph (gusting to 45), the wind chill plummets to potentially historic levels. That's what's expected to happen over the next few days, and it could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes.

More:Iowa braces for winter storm to bring dangerous blizzard conditions, snow, wind up to 50 mph

The National Weather Service has a chart that can be used for a quick estimation of wind chill based on current temperature and wind speed. It also shows how quickly frostbite can occur.

A chart by the National Weather Service shows the wind chill based on temperature and wind speed, and shows how quickly frostbite can set in.
This storm's forecast timeline

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting the wind chill to plummet starting late Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, it's forecast to reach 25 below zero at Des Moines International Airport; the most severe wind chill will likely occur late Thursday night into Friday morning, when it could hit minus 40.

The weather service forecasts the wind chill to drop sooner — and drop lower — in the northern and western parts of the state. By Friday morning, virtually the entire state could see wind chills below minus 30.

Not the coldest Christmas in Des Moines — but close

If the wind chill indeed drops below minus 40 in Des Moines, this weekend could join rarefied company in the city's weather history.

Since 1945, the year for which hourly weather data at the Des Moines International Airport is first available from the National Centers for Environmental Information, the wind chill has dipped below minus 40 a total of just 16 times.

Such a cold snap has been even rarer recently; Des Moines has recorded a wind chill that low just once in the past 25 years. That was in 2019, when a polar vortex plunged the state into bitter cold in January.

Most of the city's most severe wind chills were recorded in January, but a late-December blizzard is not without precedent.

In 1983, Des Moines had a wind chill of minus 51.7 on Christmas Eve, part of a historic freeze that affected much of the country. Only once has the wind chill ever dropped lower.

The Thursday and Friday before Christmas 1989 were similarly frigid, with the wind chill dipping below minus 46.

And 1968 left Iowans in the cold when Des Moines reported a wind chill of minus 43 on the last day of the year.

This week's storm isn't currently forecast to cause wind chills quite that low, but it will still be dangerous. Follow winter safety tips and keep an eye on the Des Moines Register for more updates.

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com, 515-284-8532, and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa weather: Christmas wind chill could be among coldest ever

