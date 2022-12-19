Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

·1 min read

Temperatures were dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver Sunday.

Environment Canada said wind chill values would drop to near -40 C or colder in central communities like Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

A bitterly cold arctic air mass had settled over the region and was expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," the weather agency warned. "Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

There was also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile further south, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver. Drive BC warned of major delays on the Coquihalla south of Merritt.

The Ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

"For those who need to hear this — summer tires are not winter tires," it said in a tweet.

Snow also caused delays on bus and train routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

Vancouver's international airport warned of flight cancellations and delays and asked passengers to arrive early.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

