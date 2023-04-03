Wind advisory for Boise: Power outages, broken tree limbs possible. Here’s what to expect

Idahoans traveling along Interstate 84 from Boise to Twin Falls may want to grip their steering wheels a little tighter on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a wind advisory for Southwest Idaho from 6 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday, and it warns of northwest winds from 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory reads. “Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.”

More than 4,000 Boiseans had to deal with a power outage on Saturday, while a smaller outage briefly hit the eastern part of downtown Boise on Thursday.

The Weather Service forecasts that Boise will have peak gusts of around 33 mph at midnight and will maintain gusts of 30 mph through Tuesday. The blustery winds are hitting Southwest Idaho after a low-pressure system moved into the area Sunday night, meteorologist Josh Smith told the Idaho Statesman.

️ Conditions will become breezy later today as a low pressure system dives southeast across the region.



️A Wind Advisory has been issued for gusts up to 50-55 mph across SW Idaho this evening through Tuesday. The strongest gusts will be early Tuesday morning. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/CS8lOpBfrd — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) April 3, 2023

The winds are forecast to pick up steam as they barrel southeast. Mountain Home will see gusts of 48 mph in the early hours of Tuesday morning, while Twin Falls will reach 49 mph around the same time.

The advisory also warns of blowing snow. Although no snow is on the ground along I-84, Smith cautioned that blowing snow will be more of an issue in the Magic Valley, particularly along U.S. 93 south of Twin Falls.

There is also a small chance that Boise could receive a dusting of snow Monday night. The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of isolated snow showers on Monday. It then will be dry in the City of Trees until rain arrives Thursday.