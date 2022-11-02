The Winchesters star Bianca Kajlich on that heartbreaking John and Millie scene

Samantha Highfill
·3 min read

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Nov. 1 episode of The Winchesters.

The Winchesters deals a lot with familial relationships, particularly the relationship between a parent and their child. For John (Drake Rodger), we've watched him struggle with losing his father, and we've watched him struggle with his relationship with his mom (Bianca Kajlich). But in the CW drama's fourth episode, we watched as Millie came to John's rescue when she hit the road and helped on a hunt.

Furthermore, after Millie played a crucial part in saving John from a god, we got a glimpse at John and Millie's home life. After the hunt brought up a lot of trauma from John's time in Vietnam, the episode ended with him crying, fully clothed, in the shower. When Millie found him, she simply climbed into the tub and held him.

The Winchesters
The Winchesters

Matt Miller/The CW Bianca Kajlich and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters'

"I remember when [showrunner] Robbie [Thompson] told me that that was coming up, I actually got tearful just hearing about it because I was so excited to have that moment as an actor," Kajlich says. "I personally feel that part of the reason we're all so drawn to the shows that we love is because we get to witness some part of our life that we're holding close play out. So, to me, I think collectively, we all really want to be held right now. Millie has seen John go through enough now at this point, in the last couple episodes, that she realizes he's not okay. And she doesn't know what else to do but just to be there and to be with him in that moment. Not to try to change it or to fix it, but just to physically have her presence be felt. That is such a beautiful gift that, as human beings, we can give one another. I loved that she did that. I loved playing that moment."

As for how John and Millie's mother-son relationship will continue to play out over the course of the season, Kajlich says, "It's a little bit of a push and pull. This is really John, for the first time, finding something that speaks to him. His whole life has been spent wondering what happened with his dad and feeling that it was his fault. So, to have something that feels driven by his own internal purpose, there has to be a little bit of a rude push off with Millie."

Specifically, Millie's involvement in John's new hunting lifestyle might not sit well with him at first. "I do think, as we see in this episode, her realization is that, 'Well, the only way that I'm actually going to get to be a part of his life in any meaningful way is to jump in with him, is to be there.' I think that that's probably going to maybe bother him a little more than it is going to please him for a little while."

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

