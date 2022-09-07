The Winchesters Poster Teases a 'Supernatural Love Story' — With a Hint of American Horror Story?

A striking poster for The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, promises — no surprise — “a supernatural love story” between Dean and Sam’s future parents, John and Mary (played by Drake Rodger and American Housewife vet Meg Donnelly).

The key art (shown in full below) also evokes a gothic little show called American Horror Story, what with its moody vibe, the dark talons in the foreground forming a “heart,” and the font used for the tagline at top.

Premiering Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c, The Winchesters is described as the “epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

Fans of the mothership series, of course, have already been told some tales about John and Mary’s early days, but “we’re going to give it to you in a cool way that you don’t quite expect,” Drake Rodger told TVLine in the video Q&A above, adding that the pair’s first encounter is “a supernatural meet-cute.”

In preparing to take on the iconic roles, both Rodger and Donnelly looked to their characters’ previous portrayers, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan as adult John. The stars were also able to call upon Winchesters executive producer/narrator and Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles for guidance during filming.

“He was on set every single day of the pilot, just like being super collaborative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about,” Donnelly shared. “So it was really good insight.”

