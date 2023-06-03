‘The Winchesters’ Officially Dead After Efforts To Find New Home Fail

The Supernatural franchise is coming to end — at least for now — as The Winchesters has not been able to get a second season anywhere. Producing studio Warner Bros. Television’s efforts to set up the Supernatural prequel series at another network or streaming platform following its cancellation by the CW have been unsuccessful. All possible avenues have been exhausted, and the search for a new home has come to an end, despite a strong #SaveTheWinchesters campaign led by series executive producer (and Supernatural star) Jensen Ackles.

Freshman The Winchesters, from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, was one of several scripted series canceled by the CW under its new ownership as the network focuses on unscripted and lower-cost scripted programming (primarily international acquisitions/co-productions) in pursuit of profitability.

Anticipating the cancellation, Warner Bros. Television had been exploring options, and stepped up its efforts after the CW officially decided not to renew the period drama for a second season.

Three of the major streaming platforms each had a tie to The Winchesters that would make a pickup feasible — Max is owned by the same company as Warner Bros. TV, Netflix is the longtime streaming home of Supernatural where all 15 seasons are still available, and Amazon Studios is where Jensen and Danneel Ackles’ company is now based. In the end, noone stepped up to take in the show.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters, starring Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, centers on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Rodger) met Mary (Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions, which produced in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Glen Winter serves as executive producer and pilot director. David H. Goodman and John Showalter serve as executive producers.

Remaining in limbo at the CW are Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, which are believed to have a chance, along with Gotham Knights.

