‘The Winchesters’ Crew Member Struck By Lightning Sues Warner Bros. Over Safety Issues

Despite bad weather conditions, the crew of Warner Bros. series The Winchesters was instructed to keep filming. Shortly thereafter, lightning struck a crew member.

Now, Warner Bros. is being sued for last year’s incident in Louisiana, accused of ignoring safety rules. The suit asks for compensatory and punitive damages for physical injuries, pain, and emotional distress suffered by plaintiff Bryan DeLorenzo. Warners, The CW Network, and executive producer Jensen Ackles, who starred in Supernatural, the precursor to The Winchesters, were named.

A heavy rainstorm was underway during the shoot, according to the complaint filed on Thursday.

Director John Showalter allegedly changed the scene for it to be shot in the rain. He directed the crew to continue filming despite questions about safety.

DeLorenzo was standing next to a camera when a loud ‘Boom’ occurred,” the complaint alleges.

DeLorenzo said he “saw a bright white light and then lightning struck him, knocking him unconscious.” He was sent to the emergency room.

Safety rules governing the production stated that if lightning strikes within a six mile area of the film set, the production must immediately shut down. The shutdown needed to last until 30 minutes after the lightning storm passes.

DeLorenzo claims in the court papers (read here) that he communicated with Warners’ production coordinator and safety officers about procedures to follow when shooting during bad weather conditions. He was told to purchase lightning detectors and weather apps.

