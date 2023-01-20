Winchester Cathedral to close for filming of The Crown

·1 min read
Winchester Cathedral
Location crews have been busy getting equipment on site ready for filming next week the BBC understands

Preparation work is under way for what is believed to be the filming of the final series of The Crown.

Winchester Cathedral is due to close to the public and location trucks have been seen on site which has been cordoned off.

The fifth season of the Netflix historical drama about the monarchy charted the break-up of King Charles' marriage to Princess Diana.

A crew member told the BBC filming was due to start next week.

Location trucks at Winchester Cathedral
The cathedral will be closed to the public next Wednesday and Thursday for filming of Princess Diana's funeral

Winchester Cathedral did not want to comment but its website shows the cathedral will be closed to visitors all day on 24 and 25 January.

The BBC understands the cathedral is being used as a substitute for Westminster Abbey for shooting scenes of Diana, Princess of Wales' funeral.

Members of Winchester Cathedral Choir will be taking part in the filming, according to the Pilgrim School.

The drama has in the past caused controversy after claims it was "complete fantasy" and unfair on the royal family.

Netflix has defended the show, saying it "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events".

Maloney and Associates Location Services and Left Bank Pictures, producers of The Crown, have been approached for comment.

