Winchelsea by Alex Preston review – a salt-tinged 18th-century romp

Philip Womack
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: David Levenson/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: David Levenson/Getty Images

Alex Preston’s fourth novel is an intelligent historical fiction reflecting modern sensibilities concerning gender and race, though the setting is 18th-century Kent. Goody, the protagonist, is as comfortable wearing men’s attire as she is in a dress; her foster brother, Francis, has escaped slavery. “Winchelsea’s first dark-skinned resident”, he is largely welcomed by the community as a helper in the smuggling operations that bring both riches and terrors. Goody and Francis must confront the terrible wrongs done to their foster father and mother by a vicious gang of smugglers.

Preston bases his narrative on historical fact: Arthur Gray, a real-life leader of the Hawkhurst Gang, is rendered here in beautifully sinister terms. He wears gorgeous clothes and holds orgies in his grand house; his followers, who have names like Poison, terrorise the villages, raping, murdering and pillaging unchecked. Fear is woven into the very fabric of the buildings, locked and shuttered at the sight of any strange rider.

Goody decides to take her revenge. Her foster father, however, was a Jacobite in close contact with Bonnie Prince Charlie, and first she must take part in the rebellion, under the name William Stuart. The horrors of the battle of Culloden are rendered vividly and excitingly. When Goody/William returns, she finds her home under siege, and faces up to her real father, a man as murderous as she has become; and to a family whom she must accept, and who must accept her as she is.

Related: Beyond Mantel: the historical novels everyone must read

Preston is also a nature writer, and his prose is keenly alive to the highways and holloways of Kent, while the atmosphere is salt-tanged and ale-tinged. There is strong visual imagery tending towards the filmic: a pregnant Goody seeking her foster brother in the county taverns is particularly poignant. Battles are thrilling; there are last-minute escapes, and the final standoff between the doughty Kentish folk and the Hawkhurst Gang will have you on the edge of your seat. Winchelsea is a well-wrought, satisfyingly solid romp that, at the same time, asks us to consider how deeply violence has scarred our past, and the ways in which society’s structures – small and large – can be reformed.

Winchelsea by Alex Preston is published by Canongate at £14.99. To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • DeRozan breaks Wilt's record as Bulls beat Kings 125-118

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118 on Wednesday night. DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice — during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons. It was also DeRozan’s eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. It’s th

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • On the slopes, a struggle for Black skiers’ Olympic dreams

    BEIJING (AP) — Take an informal survey of elite American Alpine skiers and snowboarders, and most can name an organization that exposes Black and Hispanic children from urban areas to winter sports. Whether it’s on indoor halfpipes in New Jersey, or the Rocky Mountain slopes of Colorado and Wyoming, there seem to be plenty of programs aimed at developing a diverse new generation of skiers and snowboarders. So where are the Black and Hispanic American athletes at the Winter Olympics? The U.S. Alp

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste