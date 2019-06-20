Who will win Women's World Cup 2019? Updated odds entering round of 16

The Americans are still favorites, but France and Germany are close behind.

Who will win Women's World Cup 2019? Updated odds entering round of 16

The defending champion Americans are still the favorites entering the round of 16 after coming out of the group stage with a clean sheet.

Host France is sitting close behind the U.S. at 10/3 and could follow the same path as Les Bleus' men's national team, which took home the title in 2018 in Russia. A win for France would mark the country's first major international trophy. Les Bleus avoided some of the bigger names, like Japan and Brazil, in the group stage, but could potentially face the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

Germany is another team that could take the title away from the U.S. The Germans enter the round of 16 at 11/2 and won the European Championships six consecutive times (dating back to 1995) before the Netherlands claimed the championship in 2017.

Women’s World Cup 2019 odds

Germany 11/2

Team

Odds

USA

6/5

France

10/3

Germany

11/2

England

7/1

Netherlands

12/1

Australia

20/1

Canada

20/1

Sweden

28/1

Italy

30/1

Japan

33/1

Norway

40/1

Brazil

50/1

Spain

50/1

China

100/1

Nigeria

275/1

Cameroon

300/1

*Odds updated June 20 and provided by sportsbook.ag.

