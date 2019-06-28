Who will win Women's World Cup 2019? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup is now under way this summer in France, with the U.S. women's national team looking to clinch an incredible fourth World Cup title.

A total of 24 teams will battle it out for the biggest prize in football just one year on after France's men's team won the World Cup in Russia, and their female counterparts can follow in their footsteps and recreate history if they were to win on home soil – two decades on from when Didier Deschamps' side did so in 1998.

As with every major competition, teams who are odds-on favourites are mirrored by underdogs and dark horses to upset the established hierarchy, and this summer's tournament in France is sure to be an exciting spectacle.

So who are the favourites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup? Goal takes a look at the contenders for the highest prize in women's football.

Favourites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup

The USWNT are firm favourites to retain the trophy that they clinched in the 2015 final held in Canada, after they demolished Japan in a thrilling 5-2 win, and again are the team to beat this summer.

Jill Ellis' team are priced at odds of 13/8 to clinch their third World Cup title according to bet365 after a thrilling start to their title defence, annihilating Thailand 13-0 in their opening game and defeating Chile 3-0 in their second group game.

Alex Morgan scored five goals for her side and the USWNT set a record for the largest margin of victory in World Cup history, men's or women's, in addition to a slew of other feats. The 29-year-old scored the USA's first, fifth, eighth, 10th and 12th goals, becoming just the second player in the history of the Women's World Cup to net five goals in a single game. She also became the fourth USWNT player in history to score a hat-trick in a single World Cup match, joining Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers and Carin Jennings.

Veteran forward Lloyd broke a record of her own, setting a tournament record after scoring in her sixth consecutive game against Chile .

Eugenie Le Sommer France World Cup 2019

Host nation France, helmed by ex-Les Bleues centre-back Corinne Diacre, could follow in the legacy of their male counterparts on home soil and are 9/2 to win the competition. A win this summer would mark the first major international trophy for the country, who could win the World Cup just one year after the men's team did so in Russia in 2018.

Les Bleues got started their competition strongly, sporting a backbone of a handful of Lyon players fresh from winning the Champions League in May such as Sarah Bouhaddi, Eugenie Le Sommer, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard.

They qualified for the knockouts and topped their group with three straight wins, defeating South Korea 4-0, Norway 2-1 and Nigeria 1-0.

Nikita Parris England 2019

Phil Neville's England team have emerged as considerable favourites following their victorious 2019 SheBelieves Cup win, and are now backed by odds of 4/1 to win this year's tournament. The Lionesses were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals after beating perennial challengers Norway.

The years 2018 was one to forget for the Germany team after their male side finished bottom of a World Cup group for the first time in their entire history. Their female counterparts, however, seem to be in a strong position as they prepare to head to France in 2019, having been a constant threat in the European Championship after winning every edition since 1995 until they came unstuck in 2017.

They are priced at 9/2 to win the World Cup and were the first side in Group B to progress to the knockout rounds, registering two 1-0 wins each against China and Spain. They beat Nigeria in the last 16 and must overcome Sweden if they want to continue in the tournament.

Women's World Cup 2019 outsiders

Vivianne Miedema Jill Roord Netherlands World Cup

The Netherlands' women's team are priced at 9/1 to win the 2019 World Cup, a year after their male counterparts failed to even qualify for the 2018 tournament. The Dutch side finished second in their qualification group and won six of their games, drawing and losing one fixture before beating Denmark in the play-offs.

They progressed to the knockout rounds top of their group with two straight wins, first beating New Zealand 1-0 and Cameroon 3-1 in which 22-year-old Vivianne Miedema became the European champions' all-time top scorer as she registered her 59th and 60th international goals to eclipse Manon Melis' record in just her 77th appearance.

The Dutch overcame Japan in the last 16 in a hard-fought 2-1 victory and they have thus been paired with Italy in the quarter-finals.

Women's World Cup 2019 underdogs

Kosovare Asllani Sweden Women's World Cup 2019

Of the remaining teams, there are two clear underdogs, with Italy and Sweden both rated 20/1 to win the tournament.

While Sweden have come close to winning in the past - coming third in 1991 and 2011, as well as being beaten finalists in 2003 - Italy's pedigree, in contrast to that of their male counterparts, is less pronounced.

The Swedes have been handed a tough task in the quarter-finals against two-time champions Germany, while Italy must defeat a growing force in the form of the Dutch.