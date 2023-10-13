'Win-win': Committee to probe tri-partner rec centre deal in Penetang

Penetanguishene residents squeezed into crowded council chambers this week to weigh in on the future of 51 Dunlop St. and the future of Burkevale Protestant Separate School.

A notice of motion was introduced by Coun. George Vadeboncoeur, which included many parts but boiled down to having a task force look at a partnership between the Protestant Secondary School Board (PSSB), the town, and the County of Simcoe.

On the table was the 51 Dunlop St. site that has been designated as a future community recreation hub, and the possibility that an overcrowded Burkevale school could relocate and use part of that future development as a gymnasium expansion, while leaving the school’s property to the town and county for affordable housing.

Before council could discuss the notice of motion, delegations took centre stage.

Former Penetanguishene councillor and previous mayoral candidate Jill St. Amant conceded the proposal was “a very creative plan” for affordable housing land exchange, but stressed it “is not a municipal responsibility to fund schools; it is the responsibility of the Minister of Education, and I don’t believe that we should be getting involved in that aspect.”

Timothy Overholt, supervisory officer for the PSSB, shared excitement for the proposal, stated that after four unsuccessful attempts at government funding for Burkevale, the new tri-partnership deal would be good for the community at large.

“What I want to stress is that this motion is a win-win for everyone,” said Overholt. “It is not one entity that is receiving more than another; we all get something that I think we all want.”

Council chambers was filled with residents to standing-room only, with more than half in attendance for the discussion. Vadeboncoeur provided his rationale for the proposal, citing that the three elements (51 Dunlop St., Burkevale, and affordable housing) were part of his re-election campaign last year.

“I firmly believe that what I’m proposing can work on the property but details would have to be flushed out. To that end, I’m proposing that a task force or a committee be struck to explore this opportunity further,” said Vadeboncoeur.

However, many on council expressed reservations about the proposal. Coun. Bonita Desroches called it “premature” and added that not just Burkevale but all schools, partners, sports organizations and other parties should be involved in the grand decision.

Coun. Bill Waters said that savings for the town would be a priority, but a partnership could be beneficial. Coun. Suzanne Marchand called the notice of motion “putting the cart before the horse.”

“We still have reports that are due back to us to talk about how much space is needed to even look at a community centre,” said Marchand, adding, “I struggle with it because there are so many items in here that are beyond our control.”

Coun. Doug Leroux was on the 51 Dunlop St. site committee and had previously looked at fitting the five acres of Burkevale school and the nine acres of the proposed community centre into the 13 acres of the subject property.

“You’re still talking about 15 acres, and you can’t get 15 acres out of 13,” Leroux reasoned. He shared Marchand and Desroches’ concerns, adding that a formed committee “is the one that should be pulling the wagon.”

Mayor Doug Rawson addressed St. Amant’s concerns by pointing out that while the municipality doesn’t handle health care as an example, it provided financial compensation for health care and physician recruitment; and the municipality’s education needs was a similar analogy.

“The community looks to us as leaders to help create an opportunity, and the opportunity is a new recreation centre,” said Rawson. “I’ve been advocating… that our partners aren’t coming to the table with money; I’m referring to some of our municipal partners that aren’t paying their fair share.”

Rawson added: “My focus and goal is our community.”

To make Vadeboncoeur’s motion more palatable for members of council, Leroux offered a friendly amendment rewording the task force into a committee, which staff would look at to review and present a report to a future meeting of council; the vote was carried unopposed.

The notice of motion regarding 51 Dunlop St. and Burkevale Protestant Separate School can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.

Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.

Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca