Who will win the White House in 2024? It's clear Americans don't want Trump or Biden.

Scott Jennings
·4 min read

If it wasn’t already known to the nation’s two major political parties, the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll made it crystal clear: The market demand for two new presidential candidates is at a fever pitch. If one party responds to the market and the other doesn’t, expect it to win the White House in 2024.

The market demand is high: "65% of registered voters, including half of Democrats, don't want President Biden to run for another term. And 68% of voters, including a third of Republicans, don't want former President Trump to run again,” according to a USA TODAY news story.

Both parties should take the (more than strong) hint and look elsewhere vs. recreating a 2020 rematch.

Both Biden and Trump are badly damaged brands. The current president has a job approval in the 30s as the country grapples with massive inflation, and the former president disgraced himself on Jan. 6, 2021. Most Americans would rather pick two random names out of the Peoria phone book to run for president than listen to two these two grandpas squabble for two straight years.

Two presidents tied to each other

But both men seem to think they are tethered to one another, forced to run if the other one does. Biden thinks he’s the only Democrat who can beat Trump, and Trump maintains the delusion that he beat Biden and now must do it again. While America struggles against a rematch between them like the unfortunate cat forever pursued by Pepe Le Pew, neither of these headstrong guys seems to have gotten the memo. Makes you wonder how in tune they are with the American people if they can’t divine this most obvious and basic of political desires.

Monkeypox a 'global emergency.' US needs to step up, says former surgeon general.

President Joe Biden speaks about &quot;The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022&quot;&nbsp;in&nbsp;the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A new GOP contender has emerged

Both must be hearing the footsteps in their own party. The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll was the clearest sign yet that Republicans are increasingly uncomfortable with giving Trump a third crack at the White House. Florida Gov.  Ron DeSantis was within single digits of Trump (down nine to Trump, 43-34), his best national horserace showing yet. And that follows recent polls from Michigan and New Hampshire where DeSantis was tied with Trump.

A dark cloud: We thought gay marriage inequality was in the past when we got married

I don’t know if DeSantis is destined to supplant Trump, but he has shown incredible instincts and acumen necessary to capture a GOP primary voter’s heart these days. He has all the right enemies and none of the baggage of having attempted to subvert the U.S. Constitution.

The case against Trump

Republicans are right to be worried. Trump lost the popular vote in two straight elections, and that was before he disgraced himself and his office in spectacular fashion. Is there any reason to think he’d do better this time? Any Republican – even those who voted for Trump twice, knocked on doors for him and sent a contribution – would be forgiven for looking elsewhere, given how mortified most conservatives are at what Biden and the Democrats are doing to the country.

Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The case against Biden

For Biden, the intra-party dissatisfaction is even more stark. He is the sitting president, after all, yet three-quarters of his own party in CNN polling released last week say he shouldn’t run again. In a horse race survey out of New Hampshire, Biden trailed his Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (that ought to make the next Cabinet meeting more interesting).

Cancel culture? It came for Justice Clarence Thomas, who won't be teaching a law class in the fall.

And yet, we might be stuck with them

But despite the broad dissatisfaction both men face from various parts of the electorate, both retain enormous power to again achieve their party’s nominations. Both are the frontrunners, in fact, despite the cracks in their support. So the thing that most voters don’t want – a 2020 rematch – remains the most likely thing to happen.

Which brings me back to the point: if either political party can muster a gold watch and send their resident septuagenarian on his way, it would give them an enormous advantage if the other fails. Listen to the market, parties! The people want new flavors.

Scott Jennings is a Republican adviser, CNN political contributor and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations. He can be reached at Scott@RunSwitchPR.com or on Twitter: @ScottJenningsKY.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Americans oppose a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. That has to matter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan

    BEIJING (AP) — China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Mar

  • The Pope's health: I could step down - but not yet, says pontiff

    He was speaking on the way home from a trip to the Canada, where he apologised to indigenous people.

  • Ukraine first lady's Vogue cover shoot was panned. One media expert says it was because it wasn't relatable.

    Olena Zelenska's photoshoot with Vogue was even used by conspiracy theorists to claim that the war in Ukraine was a false flag.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr