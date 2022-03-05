A win for Wake students: the day after Halloween 2023 may be a day off from school

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

Most Wake County students will likely be able to work off their trick-or-treat sugar buzz at home in 2023 instead of having to go to school the day after Halloween.

A draft 2023-24 schedule for Wake County’s traditional-calendar schools will make Nov. 1, 2023 a teacher workday instead of a school day. Teachers will use the workday to enter grades for students because Oct. 31, 2023 will be the end of the first quarter of classes for traditional-calendar schools.

“I do want to point out, although it really wasn’t planned but it’s working well, that there is a teacher workday after Halloween,” said Tamani Anderson Powell, director of Wake’s magnet school programs and the administrator in charge of the district’s calendar committee.

The news was greeted with laughter from school board members and a thank you from board chairwoman Lindsay Mahaffey.

Danielle Fasion holds an umbrella for Azure Fasion, 6, as they trick or treat Halloween night, Monday October 31, 2011 at the home of Jesse Jones at the corner of Oakwood and East Streets in Raleigh. Wake County school administrators are proposing not scheduling classes the day after Halloween for most students in 2023.
Danielle Fasion holds an umbrella for Azure Fasion, 6, as they trick or treat Halloween night, Monday October 31, 2011 at the home of Jesse Jones at the corner of Oakwood and East Streets in Raleigh. Wake County school administrators are proposing not scheduling classes the day after Halloween for most students in 2023.

Anderson Powell also presented the draft 2023-24 schedules for year-round schools and modified-calendar schools. The board will vote on the calendars on March 15.

The calendars for early colleges aren’t done as far in advance because those schools follow the schedules of the colleges they partner with. Anderson Powell said she hopes to have within the next month the 2022-23 draft calendars for the early colleges.

Limited by calendar law

Each year, a committee made up of school employees, parents and community members creates proposed calendars for school board approval.

The schedule for traditional-calendar schools draws the most scrutiny because it’s used by the majority of Wake’s 159,000 students. Anderson Powell said that the committee has to work within the limits of North Carolina’s school calendar law, which sets both the beginning and end dates for traditional-calendar schools.

Various efforts to give school districts more flexibility to set their calendars have passed in the state House but died in the Senate. The tourism industry has fought efforts that would shorten the summer vacation season.

Due to the calendar law, Anderson Powell said traditional-calendar schools would start Aug. 28 and end June 12 in the 2023-24 school year.

Members of the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council asked if the calendar could be revised to end first semester prior to winter break. Wake’s calendar has first semester ending in January so high school final exams are held after students return from the break.

Some districts schedule final exams before winter break by making the first semester significantly shorter than the second semester. Wake prefers to have both semesters be as equal as possible.

Scheduling diverse holidays

Within the constraints of the calendar law, Anderson Powell said they’re able to do things such as:

Make Oct. 23, 2023 a teacher workday for traditional-calendar, year-round and modified calendar schools. This district-wide workday will be used to provide training to teachers.

Schedule workdays on religious holidays and other days requested by the community. That will include no classes on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day and two Muslim holidays: the first full day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Christian holidays such as Christmas and Good Friday remain days off for students.

Schedule at least one teacher workday each month. Anderson Powell said the exception is May 2024 when they wanted to preserve the month for all the student testing that will occur.

School board member Heather Scott thanked the committee for making Oct. 23, 2023 a workday on all three calendars. She said it shows sensitivity to the needs of teachers by allowing them all to get district-wide training on the same day.

Scott also said the committee showed sensitivity and recognition for the diversity of Wake County in scheduling holidays.

“I’m really pleased that we were able to come together to a calendar that I think met the needs of most people most of the time,” Anderson Powell told the board.

Draft Wake County 2023-24 School Calendars by Keung Hui on Scribd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.