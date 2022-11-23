With win vs. Indiana State, KC Roos advance to championship game at Gulf Coast Showcase

The Kansas City Roos are 2-0 in the Gulf Coast Showcase men’s basketball tournament after defeating previously unbeaten Indiana State 63-61 on Tuesday in Estero, Florida.

Thanks to their gritty victory over the Sycamores, the Roos will play for the tourney championship Wednesday night. Their opponent will be known later Tuesday: Florida Gulf Coast University was playing Drexel in Tuesday evening’s other semifinal.

Shemarri Allen led the Roos (3-4) with 21 points against Indiana State (4-1). RayQuawndis Mitchell followed up his 35-point performance against Toledo Monday with 16 points against the Sycamores, and Anderson Kopp added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Kansas City.

Mitchell was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

The Roos trailed 30-28 at halftime but had built a five-point lead by the eight-minute mark of the second half. They never relinquished that advantage, but the Sycamores succeeded in keeping things interesting until the end.

Courvoisier McCauley led Indiana State with 18 points.

The Roos outrebounded the Sycamores 35-29

KC beat Toledo 83-71 Monday.