Who will win Super Bowl 2024? Live odds, in-game spread for final moments of 49ers-Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs helmets with the Vince Lombardi championship trophy.

Super Bowl 2024 has rolled on into its final quarter with the San Francisco 49ers leading the Kansas City Chiefs 19-16. How has each team's odds changed to win the Lombardi Trophy since the game began?

The 49ers opened the game as two-point favorites, making them favorites for the 20th straight game this season. As the second half rolls on, those odds have continued to favor San Francisco. After wide receiver Jauan Jennings became the second player in Super Bowl history with a passing and receiving touchdown in the big game, the 49ers' odds are slightly improved since open.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl 58 as the big game's fourth quarter continues.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs odds, spread and lines during 2024 Super Bowl second half

The San Francisco 49ers are still favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: 49ers (-2.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-145), Chiefs (+115)

Over/under: 38.5

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Super Bowl 58 action with a Fubo subscription

