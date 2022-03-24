Who will win at Sunday’s Oscars? Vote now for your favorites in the top categories.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday, March 27, and our interest is a little higher than usual this year because we have a local in contention for one of the major awards.

North Carolina native Ariana DeBose — born in Wilmington and raised in Raleigh and Wake Forest — is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in “West Side Story.”

We want to know who you think will win the big awards Sunday night.

We picked a few of the top awards — the four acting categories plus Best Picture, Best Director, Best Documentary Feature and Best Original song — for our short ballot.

At the end of your ballot, you can see results of the poll. And you can vote as often as you like.

(And don’t forget to tune in to the Oscars show Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.)