Who will win Stanley Cup? Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers picks, predictions and odds

The Florida Panthers are taking a second consecutive shot at winning the franchise's first championship when the Stanley Cup Final opens Saturday night.

Last year, they were banged up and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. They're healthier now and have home-ice advantage but face a formidable team in the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers, who last reached the Final in 2006 and last won in 1990, have two of the best players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Who will prevail? USA TODAY Sports' Mike Brehm and Jace Evans make their predictions for the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final:

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) tries to screen Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during a December game.

Stanley Cup Final picks

Mike Brehm: Panthers in 7. This is an evenly matched series. Edmonton has the better high-end talent and special teams, but Florida has a superb team defense and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Opponents in the first three rounds had a tough time getting through the Panthers’ forechecking scheme and Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov has helped shut down teams’ stars. It will be hard to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which is why this series will go seven games. But with Florida having home ice in Game 7 and a more proven goalie, the Panthers will prevail and win their first Stanley Cup.

Jace Evans: Oilers in 7. Oilers over Panthers was my pick before the playoffs and I'm sticking with it — even though I think Florida is the better team. But despite the Panthers' depth and shutdown ability, they haven't had to face the best player in the world. Generational talents like Connor McDavid usually find a way to win a Cup in this league, and nine years in, this feels like his time. The lesson of this Oilers run, though, is that it's not just about McDavid. Besides Leon Draisaitl — a former MVP, in case you forgot — the Oilers have Evan Bouchard, who has emerged as an elite offensive producer from the back end, and Zach Hyman, who, including playoffs, has scored more goals this NHL season than anyone not named Auston Matthews. They will certainly need the best of goalie Stuart Skinner to win this, but his play has been admirable since his mid-playoffs benching. I think they find a way to get it done and end Canada's Cup drought.

Stanley Cup Final odds

Here are the betting odds for the Stanley Cup Final, per BetMGM:

Panthers: -130

Oilers: +110

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stanley Cup Finals picks: Panthers vs Oilers predictions, odds