Win A Porsche Master Cup Training Entry Through Forza 7

Come, if you dare.

Porsche is kicking off the 911 GT3 RS Challenge – a competition, searching for the most talented driver, who can “master this thoroughbred sports car.” All you need to do is prove your skills online and offline.

The competition will feature four rounds starting with the Online Cup in Forza Motorsport 7. This level is already underway with the qualifying phase, where players have to do their best lap times on certain tracks and register them in order to be eligible to qualify for the next round. It is the playoff phase from August 11 to August 12, where, on the second day, the top 24 players will be split into two groups of 12 players, and only the top four players of each group will continue to the finals.

Then, on August 22, winners of the playoffs, a total of eight players, will compete live against each other at a special event at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The best four players will qualify for the first real-life challenge – a professional driving training at Porsche Leipzig in Germany, which will take place on August 27.

Another training session is scheduled for October 1 in Hungary at Hungaroring, and on the next day, the skills learned will be tested with a Porsche cup simulator in a final time trial. The player who records the fastest time here will be crowned as the Overall winner of the Porsche Master Cup Training and will win a place in the Porsche Master Cup Training in Barcelona from 25 to 28 October.

Porsche will allow only fans from Brasil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Spain, and Switzerland to participate, and all players have to pass all four phases using only the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

So, do you have what it takes to be a race driver? Sign up here, if you dare.

Source: Porsche



