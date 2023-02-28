Who will win NC HS player of the year? Here are the finalists for Mr./Ms. Basketball

On Tuesday’s episode of “Talking Preps,” the finalists for the state boys and girls player of the year were announced.

The Mr. and Ms. Basketball awards will be announced on the next Talking Preps show at 8 p.m. on March 6.

The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award since the 1984-85 high school season.

Mr. Basketball finalists

▪ Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg, 6-7, Jr., F: He led the team to a 28-2 record and a berth in Tuesday’s Elite 8. A top-15 national recruit, Evans is averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 and 1.1 blocks. He’s scored 40 or more points in three of past five games.

▪ Jaeden Mustaf, Carmel Christian, 6-6, Jr., G: He led the team to a 28-4 record and a N.C. 4A private schools state championship game appearance. The Cougars were ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams for most of the season. Mustaf averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals. He’s also among the state’s top wing defenders.

▪ Drake Powell, Northwood, 6-6, Jr., F: A UNC commit, like Mustaf, Powell is among the state’s best wing defenders. He’s led the team to 26-2 record, a 16-game win streak and a N.C. Elite 8 appearance Tuesday. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Ms. Basketball finalists

▪ Zamareya Jones, North Pitt, 5-4, Jr., G: The five-star recruit is averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 assists, 5.6 steals, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

▪ Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman, 5-10, Sr., G: She led Lake Norman to a 29-0 record heading into Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. Lewis-Williams is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.3 steals.

▪ Sarah Strong, Grace Christian, 6-2., Jr., F: She led the team to a 32-3 record and a NC private schools state title. A top five national recruit, Strong averaged 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She’s the daughter of former N.C. State men’s basketball player Danny Strong and No. 5 overall WNBA draft pick Allison Feaster, who played at Chester High School and Harvard.

Previous winners

MR NC BASKETBALL

2021-22: Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian

2020-21: Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central

2019-20: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg

2018-19: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill

2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School

2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson

2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian

2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston

2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian

2012-13: Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb

2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room

2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville

2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston

2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School

2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover

2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler

2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley

2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley

2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin

2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth

2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton

2000-01: Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan

1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte

1997-98: Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss

1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, Marion McDowell

1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley

1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence

1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord

1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View

1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian

1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner

1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside

1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn

1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern

1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill

1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith

1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick

MS NC BASKETBALL

2021-22: Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship

2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley

2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover

2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian

2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton

2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day

2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington

2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day

2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day

2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler

2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview

2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte

2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian

2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain

2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg

2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville

2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth

2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver

2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom

2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day

1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead

1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin

1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe

1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford

1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day

1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person

1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville

1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton

1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton

1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys

1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg

1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell

1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton