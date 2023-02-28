Who will win NC HS player of the year? Here are the finalists for Mr./Ms. Basketball
On Tuesday’s episode of “Talking Preps,” the finalists for the state boys and girls player of the year were announced.
The Mr. and Ms. Basketball awards will be announced on the next Talking Preps show at 8 p.m. on March 6.
The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award since the 1984-85 high school season.
Mr. Basketball finalists
▪ Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg, 6-7, Jr., F: He led the team to a 28-2 record and a berth in Tuesday’s Elite 8. A top-15 national recruit, Evans is averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 and 1.1 blocks. He’s scored 40 or more points in three of past five games.
▪ Jaeden Mustaf, Carmel Christian, 6-6, Jr., G: He led the team to a 28-4 record and a N.C. 4A private schools state championship game appearance. The Cougars were ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams for most of the season. Mustaf averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals. He’s also among the state’s top wing defenders.
▪ Drake Powell, Northwood, 6-6, Jr., F: A UNC commit, like Mustaf, Powell is among the state’s best wing defenders. He’s led the team to 26-2 record, a 16-game win streak and a N.C. Elite 8 appearance Tuesday. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Ms. Basketball finalists
▪ Zamareya Jones, North Pitt, 5-4, Jr., G: The five-star recruit is averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 assists, 5.6 steals, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
▪ Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman, 5-10, Sr., G: She led Lake Norman to a 29-0 record heading into Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. Lewis-Williams is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.3 steals.
▪ Sarah Strong, Grace Christian, 6-2., Jr., F: She led the team to a 32-3 record and a NC private schools state title. A top five national recruit, Strong averaged 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She’s the daughter of former N.C. State men’s basketball player Danny Strong and No. 5 overall WNBA draft pick Allison Feaster, who played at Chester High School and Harvard.
Previous winners
MR NC BASKETBALL
2021-22: Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian
2020-21: Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central
2019-20: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg
2018-19: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill
2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School
2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson
2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian
2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston
2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian
2012-13: Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb
2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room
2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville
2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston
2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School
2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover
2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler
2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley
2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley
2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin
2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth
2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton
2000-01: Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan
1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte
1997-98: Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss
1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, Marion McDowell
1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley
1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence
1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord
1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View
1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian
1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner
1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside
1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn
1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern
1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill
1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith
1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick
MS NC BASKETBALL
2021-22: Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship
2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley
2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover
2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian
2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton
2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day
2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day
2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day
2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler
2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview
2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian
2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain
2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth
2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day
1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin
1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe
1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford
1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day
1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person
1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville
1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton
1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton
1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys
1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg
1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell
1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton