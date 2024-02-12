Who will win MVP in 2025? Odds for next year's MVP award after Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the San Francisco 49ers by a final of 25-22 in overtime. With that, Super Bowl 58 is behind us.

The 2023-24 NFL season nothing but a memory now. After a lackluster first half that saw only 13 total points scored, the second half had much more offense. Although the big, star receivers like Deebo Samuel, Travis Kelce, and Brandon Aiyuk never found the endzone, there were still numerous big plays and close moments that kept us on our toes.

All that's left is to look forward to 2025. Nobody would have suspected that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would emerge as an MVP candidate this year. Will there be anyone else to rise so meteorically next season? Oddsmakers have already listed their favorites for next season's MVP award.

Here are the 2025 NFL MVP odds. Odds via FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 post-game MVP odds:

Here are the updated 2025 NFL MVP odds via FanDuel.

KC QB Patrick Mahomes (+650)

BUF QB Josh Allen (+800)

CIN QB Joe Burrow (+1000)

HOU QB C.J. Stroud (+1100)

BAL QB Lamar Jackson (+1200)

LAC QB Justin Herbert (+1300)

GB QB Jordan Love (+1400)

DAL QB Dak Prescott (+1600)

PHI QB Jalen Hurts (+1600)

SF QB Brock Purdy (+1600)

LAR QB Matthew Stafford (+2000)

MIA QB Tua Tagovailoa (+2500)

NYJ QB Aaron Rodgers (+2500)

JAX QB Trevor Lawrence (+2500)

