Who will win the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight? Expert and social media predictions

Tyson, who fought three-minute rounds in his heyday, will be fighting Paul over two-minute rounds - AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in Texas on Friday night, in a bout broadcast on Netflix. The contest between 58-year-old Tyson and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Paul, 27, was originally due to take place on July 20.

You can read our full guide to the fight, plus an exclusive interview with Tyson and Simon Briggs on why the bout matters. Here is how the boxing world thinks the contest will play out.

‘Paul’s stamina will be the difference’

Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer

Mike Tyson looked a husk of his once-destructive self at 38, never mind 58, with his 2005 defeat by journeyman Kevin McBride belatedly bringing the curtain down on his career. It is why the very notion of him fighting a 27-year-old, albeit a YouTuber and relative novice as a pugilist, seems foolhardy, bordering on dangerous. I would expect Paul’s superior stamina – an advantage that is purely the product of the age difference – to tell beyond the opening three rounds for a win on points. But the cynic in me wonders how much the narrative of a made-for-Netflix event is already predetermined, with a view to doing it all over again.

‘Tyson by KO or Paul on points’

Gareth A Davies, boxing writer

I’ve been around Tyson this week and the aura of viciousness is there. But can the body follow what the mind wants him to do? I believe it can, but only for two or three rounds. After that, Paul, 30 years his junior, and heavier by more than a stone, will move and hold and look for big punches. Mike Tyson by KO early, or Jake Paul on points.

‘Expect Tyson to run out of gas’

Simon Briggs, in Texas for Telegraph Sport

Mike Tyson’s appearance at Tuesday’s first open training session in Dallas, with a Tubigrip on his right knee, was intriguing. After a three-minute workout, he took a few questions from an MC, but had to ask for a couple of them to be repeated – whether because of hearing loss or a distracted mind. I am expecting him to struggle for punching power, run out of gas, and lose on points.

‘This will not be close at all’

KSI, influencer

The influencer wrote on X: “Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson. This will not be close at all. Boxing is a young man’s game and Mike is 58 years old. They’re sending a lamb to the slaughter and it’s disgusting.”

‘If Tyson hits him, he’ll knock him out’

Tyson Fury, former unified world heavyweight champion

The British boxer told MMA Hour: “If Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s 90, he’s going to knock them out cold isn’t he? He’s Iron Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet. Jake Paul is very experienced now and he’s had a lot of fights but obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson for the knockout as he always backs me.”

‘I pray that Tyson comes out healthy’

Anthony Joshua, former unified world heavyweight champion

Joshua told the Jonathan Ross Show in April: “He [Mike Tyson] is older now. I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth – that’s the only thing.”

‘I don’t see Paul doing anything’

Roy Jones Jr, former four-division world champion

Jones Jr, the last person to fight Tyson, told Telegraph Sport: “Mike Tyson by knockout. He should be able to control the whole fight. I don’t see Jake Paul doing anything.”

Roy Jones Jr, left, was the last person to take on Tyson, in a 2020 a exhibition fight - Joe Scarnici/USA Today

‘I hope Tyson rattles that little dope’

Conor McGregor, UFC champion

In an expletive-filled rant, the UFC champion said: “Don’t give a b------s. They’re wearing 14-oz gloves. It’s two-minute rounds, is it? It’s two-minute rounds? Who gives a b------s. I hope he [Tyson] rattles that little dope [Paul]. No one gives a f--- about him. How is that even in the f-----g Dallas Stadium? What’s going on?”

‘The person you’re fighting is not a true fighter’

Lennox Lewis, former undisputed heavyweight champion

Lewis told FOX 29 in Philadelphia: “Mike Tyson’s gonna win. He’s not that old. Don’t take him too softly. We’re one year apart, you can fight somebody like that and do well, because the person you’re fighting is not a true fighter and there’s a hundred things that you’ve forgotten that he’s learning.”

‘First-round knockout. Yeet!’

Logan Paul, influencer

Paul’s brother Logan posted on Instagram: “Let’s go, Jake! Mike Tyson, you don’t even know, you’re messing with the Pauls, bruh. Let’s go, Jake. First-round knockout. Yeet!”