Who will win the Golden Boot? Messi, Mbappe, Giroud plus the top stats from World Cup 2022 - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With just one match left at this year's World Cup in Qatar – the final – now is the perfect time to take stock and review the events of the past four weeks.

Who's found the back of the net most, who has been Mr Unselfish and set up the most goals, and who's on the naughty step for the most red and yellow cards?

Thirty-two teams started out on the path to hopeful World Cup glory, but that has been whittled down to Argentina and France in the final.

Here is the Qatar World Cup in numbers (so far).

Most team goals scored

France's two goals against Morocco meant they levelled England's mark of 13 goals scored, with Argentina one behind. With both teams contesting the final, it all looks set to go down to the wire. Six of those England goals came in the impressive opening win over Iran.

The race for the Golden Boot

France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi currently top the table on five goals, with Olivier Giroud, who became France's record goalscorer with his strike against Poland, and Julian Alvarez one goal behind on four. There is a pack of seven players on three goals, but none of them are still in the tournament after the quarter-finals so they won't have a chance to add to their tally. So it will be a straight shootout between the players from the final.

Previous winners of the Golden Boot

Germany and Brazil have produced the most players who have won the Golden Boot award. Other countries like Argentina, England and France have also had winners.

Harry Kane became only the second Englishman to finish with the Golden Boot, scoring six goals in 2018 putting him two clear of Antoine Griezmann.

History maker Gary Lineker was the first English player to ever win the accolade in 1986, with a hat-trick against Poland, a brace against Uruguay and his sixth in the quarter-final defeat to Argentina. A match which saw Maradona score the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

Other notable winners include French player Just Fontaine who remains the only player in the history of the World Cup with the highest number of goals in a single tournament at thirteen.

Gerd Müller became the first German to win the Golden Boot in 1970 with ten goals and Ronaldo who won the award in 2002 for Brazil, scoring eight.

He scored the two goals against Germany, which handed Brazil their fifth Fifa World Cup trophy.

Fastest goal

Alphonso Davies has been the most alert after the ref's whistle, scoring after just one minute and eight seconds in Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia.

The next fastest goal comes over two minutes later, a Hakim Ziyech 35-yard chip for Morocco against Canada on three minutes 31 seconds, while Theo Hernandez was also quick off the mark in France's semi-final against Morocco, scoring within five minutes.

Most assists

England’s Harry Kane, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Antoine Griezmann, and Croatia's Ivan Perisic all share top-spot with three assists apiece. With Argentina and France in the final, it means Messi or Griezmann are likely to top the table at the tournament's end.

Most clean sheets

Morocco lead the way here with four clean sheets but having now been knocked out by France, the dark horses could be matched in their achievements by Argentina, should Messi's team keep a clean sheet in the final.

Most yellow and red cards

South Korea’s Paulo Bento became the first coach ever to be shown a red card at a World Cup match, during his team’s clash with Uruguay.

Wales's Wayne Hennessey became the first player to be sent off in Qatar, during his side's 2-0 defeat to Iran, while Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner in their shock victory over Brazil, but was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for his celebration.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira got two yellow cards in a matter of minutes in their 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, leaving the north African side defending for their lives in the closing moments of the match.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz brandished 15 yellow cards (one short of the record) and a red for Denzel Dumfries in Argentina's win over the Netherlands.

Most penalties conceded

France conceded two penalties in their quarter-final win over England – Kane scored the first, but skied the second. They also conceded a penalty in their round of 16 clash with Poland.