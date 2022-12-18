Who will win the Golden Boot? Messi, Mbappe, Giroud plus the top stats from World Cup 2022

Telegraph Sport
·4 min read
Who will win the Golden Boot? Messi, Mbappe, Giroud plus the top stats from World Cup 2022 - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Who will win the Golden Boot? Messi, Mbappe, Giroud plus the top stats from World Cup 2022 - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With just one match left at this year's World Cup in Qatar – the final – now is the perfect time to take stock and review the events of the past four weeks.

Who's found the back of the net most, who has been Mr Unselfish and set up the most goals, and who's on the naughty step for the most red and yellow cards?

Thirty-two teams started out on the path to hopeful World Cup glory, but that has been whittled down to Argentina and France in the final.

Here is the Qatar World Cup in numbers (so far).

Most team goals scored

France's two goals against Morocco meant they levelled England's mark of 13 goals scored, with Argentina one behind. With both teams contesting the final, it all looks set to go down to the wire. Six of those England goals came in the impressive opening win over Iran.

The race for the Golden Boot

France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi currently top the table on five goals, with Olivier Giroud, who became France's record goalscorer with his strike against Poland, and Julian Alvarez one goal behind on four. There is a pack of seven players on three goals, but none of them are still in the tournament after the quarter-finals so they won't have a chance to add to their tally. So it will be a straight shootout between the players from the final.

Previous winners of the Golden Boot

Germany and Brazil have produced the most players who have won the Golden Boot award. Other countries like Argentina, England and France have also had winners.

Harry Kane became only the second Englishman to finish with the Golden Boot, scoring six goals in 2018 putting him two clear of Antoine Griezmann.

History maker Gary Lineker was the first English player to ever win the accolade in 1986, with a hat-trick against Poland, a brace against Uruguay and his sixth in the quarter-final defeat to Argentina. A match which saw Maradona score the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

Other notable winners include French player Just Fontaine who remains the only player in the history of the World Cup with the highest number of goals in a single tournament at thirteen.

Gerd Müller became the first German to win the Golden Boot in 1970 with ten goals and Ronaldo who won the award in 2002 for Brazil, scoring eight.

He scored the two goals against Germany, which handed Brazil their fifth Fifa World Cup trophy.

Fastest goal

Alphonso Davies has been the most alert after the ref's whistle, scoring after just one minute and eight seconds in Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia.

The next fastest goal comes over two minutes later, a Hakim Ziyech 35-yard chip for Morocco against Canada on three minutes 31 seconds, while Theo Hernandez was also quick off the mark in France's semi-final against Morocco, scoring within five minutes.

Most assists

England’s Harry Kane, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Antoine Griezmann, and Croatia's Ivan Perisic all share top-spot with three assists apiece. With Argentina and France in the final, it means Messi or Griezmann are likely to top the table at the tournament's end.

Most clean sheets

Morocco lead the way here with four clean sheets but having now been knocked out by France, the dark horses could be matched in their achievements by Argentina, should Messi's team keep a clean sheet in the final.

Most yellow and red cards

South Korea’s Paulo Bento became the first coach ever to be shown a red card at a World Cup match, during his team’s clash with Uruguay.

Wales's Wayne Hennessey became the first player to be sent off in Qatar, during his side's 2-0 defeat to Iran, while Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner in their shock victory over Brazil, but was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for his celebration.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira got two yellow cards in a matter of minutes in their 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, leaving the north African side defending for their lives in the closing moments of the match.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz brandished 15 yellow cards (one short of the record) and a red for Denzel Dumfries in Argentina's win over the Netherlands.

Most penalties conceded

France conceded two penalties in their quarter-final win over England – Kane scored the first, but skied the second. They also conceded a penalty in their round of 16 clash with Poland.

Latest Stories

  • Suns star Devin Booker drops 58 points to lead wild comeback vs. Pelicans

    58 points in 42 minutes. Devin Booker went off.

  • Josh Allen makes huge 4th quarter plays and Bills clinch playoff spot with win over Dolphins

    The Bills and Dolphins were in a close game, and then the snow started to fall.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • CFL releases 2023 season schedule with new twist

    The CFL has released its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, with a bit of a twist. For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games are set to be played on Saturdays, with the semifinals taking place on Nov. 4 before the divisional finals go Nov. 11. In addition, the league has reduced the number of times teams host games in consecutive weeks and halved the instances of teams playing back-to-backs against the same opponent. The regular-season slate will begin June 8 with the B.C. Lions taki

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • What Chris Boucher wants for Christmas

    Chris Boucher wasn't used to having presents under the tree growing up but the Toronto Raptors star is now an avid video-game player who is very clear about what he would like this Christmas.&nbsp;

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,