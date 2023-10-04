Win the Cricket World Cup and England will surpass 1966 and 2003 for sporting domination

England currently hold both limited-overs ICC global tournaments, can they defend their World Cup? - Getty Images/Quinn Rooney

This England side has the opportunity to do something remarkable. To hold the T20 World Cup and defend the 50 over World Cup in the hotbed of cricket, India, would be incredible.

Both the 1966 football and 2003 rugby World Cup-winning teams were great in their own right. But if England can win a third consecutive World Cup in the space of four years, it will be the greatest period of sporting domination this country has ever seen.

Ten years ago we would never have imagined we would be sitting here talking about an England white-ball team that had enjoyed such success and goes to India with a genuine chance of winning a World Cup in the hardest place in the world to play cricket. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for this group. They will be ranked alongside the great teams of the past if they can do the job over the next eight weeks.

They can do it because England are very tough mentally. In a difficult situation, one of the players will stand up and do something to drag the team over the line. They know how to win the big games, the big moments. They generally blow teams away but when it gets spicy – such as the 2019 World Cup final and the must-win games in that tournament – they are mentally stronger than the rest.

Whether they have the best skill sets for winning in India is going to be the challenge. Joe Root has not been in great form but he is a massive key on those pitches because he plays spin so well. He does not need to play too aggressively, there are others who can do that. If he can be consistent at No 3 on those wickets, England will make big scores.

Joe Root has made just 40 runs in his last five ODI innings - AP/Anupam Nath

England have experience, they know how to win, great depth in the batting with good left-hand, right-hand combinations. I like Dawid Malan opening the batting. It gives a natural feel to the order with left-hand Malan and right-hand Jonny Bairstow. Then you have Root at three, Stokes, a left-hander at four. Then you have Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, who could jump over Livingstone if you want to keep the left-hand, right-hand going. I like Sam Curran down the order as well. England have the perfect batting line up. The doubt is whether the bowling maximise conditions and take wickets at key times. We know the white ball in the UK does a bit early on and the likes of Chris Woakes and Curran are such a threat. But will the wickets nullify those two? If so, then it will come down to the spin twins Moeen and Adil Rashid doing a bit of damage.

Teams will score well in the powerplay and will be aggressive trying to get ahead of the game. In the last 10 overs, with the extra fielder out, the ball will be softer so going hard might not be as effective. The team that is the bravest in the middle overs when the spinners are on with the extra fielder in the circle will win the World Cup.

The days of knocking around spin and building for the last 10 overs are gone. I don’t want to hear about batting deep. It is about hitting spin and putting the spinners under pressure. The teams that can do that the best will have a lot of success.

Pakistan and South Africa are good outside contenders

The rain they are experiencing in India now might just bring the skilful swing bowlers into the game as well. We have seen it hoop in a couple of the warm up games and the different conditions in a vast country will test the ability of teams to adapt and read the overheads.

Pakistan, if they can get their act together, will challenge. They have every base covered on these pitches but there is a bit of tension in the group. South Africa are the dark horse. You could argue Heinrich Klaasen is the best back foot player of spin in the world. He has played a lot in the IPL. Aiden Markram is a good player in the middle. New Zealand always punch above their weight but I didn’t think they looked in great order in England recently.

Aiden Markram should be an asset for South Africa's middle order - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Australia looked poor against India recently. They never seem to find the right balance. They always appear to lack a player, one aspect of the game. England and India are the two teams nobody else wants to face in a semi-final.

India have everything required to win a World Cup but I would be concerned about the lack of left-handers. They only really have Ravindra Jadeja in that first seven. There is no Rishabh Pant, who is a free spirit, which is a big blow. But the seamers are world class and the spinners too. With India it is always can they cope with the pressure? Just look at the last three World Cups. India won on home soil in 2011, Australia did the same in 2015 and England in 2019. It has been a common trend the home team has gone on to win the World Cup so everyone expects India to do so. I don’t think they will disappoint. Any team that beats India in a semi-final will win the World Cup.

Players will have to be fit. And stay fit. Playing 20 overs cricket, you are done and dusted in an hour and 40 minutes. When you are out there for four hours in the dirt, having to bowl two or three spells, it is a lot harder. Running between the wickets and saving 10 or 15 in the field by being a better fielding team than anyone else will be important. There will be individual brilliance but I would be focusing on what we can squeeze out of the group to give us one or two percent more than the opposition. Saving runs in the field and running hard between the wickets will give you about 30 runs.

The 50-over bilateral series has gone. Their value is zero in the calendar. They are worthy in the month leading into a World Cup to get the players up to speed, that is it. But once the World Cup starts, 50 overs is hot property again. It matters. There are consequences. Players and coaches careers are on the line. Fans care. This is what it is all about. I love the 50 over World Cup, especially in India.

