Win cricket tickets to England vs Pakistan at Lord’s with Yorkshire Tea

Win cricket tickets with Yahoo Sport UK

Lord’s will play host to the first England test match of the summer this month at England take on Pakistan.

We’ve teamed up with Yorkshire Tea to give away tickets to the second day of the first test, Friday 25th May.

We’ve got three pairs up for grabs and you could be a winner.

Yorkshire Tea proudly supports National Cricket Week (18th – 22nd June), a week of cricket-themed activities in schools across England and Wales run by cricket charity, Chance to Shine.

To be in with the chance of winning this prize, simply answer the following question.

When does Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week begin this year?

5th June

3rd July

18th June

Email your answer, along with your name and address to: ysportcompetitions@yahoo.co.uk

Deadline for entries is Tuesday May 22nd, 2018, at 12noon. Please use Cricket Competition as your subject line.

Schools and clubs can sign up to Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week now, visit www.chancetoshine.org/ncw_signups

Win cricket tickets with Yahoo Sport UK

Win cricket tickets with Yahoo Sport UK

Usual Yahoo Sport UK terms and conditions apply. For more information please click here.