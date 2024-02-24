'A win could be the start of a brand new post-Abramovich era of success'

Chelsea fan's voice graphic

Chelsea head to Wembley in what represents possibly their most important League Cup final since 2005 when the Blues beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

That win was the first of Jose Mourinho’s initial tenure at Stamford Bridge and set the stage for the club to win trophies both home and abroad for the next two decades.

Chelsea’s winning mentality has been stringently tested over the past couple of years with very few players remaining from the Champions League triumph in Porto three years ago.

As such, for both the team and Mauricio Pochettino a win tomorrow could be the start of a brand new post-Abramovich era of success as well as a redemption story for recent harsh penalty final defeats in this competition.

The goal that kickstarted Chelsea’s comeback in 2005? An own goal scored by none other than Steven Gerrard, a header into his own net late on before the Blues triumphed in extra time.

You can be sure no one will care one bit should Virgil van Dijk do the same tomorrow afternoon.

Ross Mooring can be found at Chelsea fancast