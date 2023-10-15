Who will win Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Week 6 game? What NFL experts say

The Carolina Panthers have slumped out of the gate to an 0-5 record amid a brutal start for head coach Frank Reich, quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the Process Blue crew.

The last-place Panthers will now travel to Miami this weekend to face the Dolphins (4-1), who own the league’s most prolific offense, in hopes of pulling off a major upset on the road.

And how big would that upset be? The Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites in the 1 p.m. ET contest, which will air on CBS.

Here’s what our experts predicted:

Charlotte Observer predictions for Panthers-Dolphins game

Keeping accountable, Scott Fowler leads the Observer newsroom at 5-0 in his predictions. Alex Zietlow and Mike Kaye are each 3-2 and Langston Wertz Jr. is 2-3.

Scott Fowler: Dolphins 43, Panthers 23. The Dolphins have the sort of offense NFL fans dream about. The Panthers have the sort of team NFL fans have nightmares about. Carolina keeps it close for a while, but I foresee a 20-point loss.

Mike Kaye: Dolphins 38, Panthers 20. The Panthers have struggled mightily against the run through the first five weeks of the season. On Sunday, they’ll struggle from every direction, as the Dolphins will carve up the banged-up unit on defense. This one could get out of hand in a hurry.

Langston Wertz Jr.: Dolphins 35, Panthers 17. The Dolphins lead the NFL in rushing yards (929), passing yards (1,681) and average 36.2 points per game. And if the Panthers can keep Miami under that average, that will be a mild surprise. If there’s any silver lining for Carolina, it’s that offensive guard Austin Corbett, who hasn’t played this season after sustaining an ACL tear nine months ago, could come back for the Panthers’ next game. Carolina has a bye next week before it hosts the Texans on Oct. 29.

Alex Zietlow: Dolphins 42, Panthers 38. This could very well be the blowout league experts expect, but I’ll zag and predict this is the day the Panthers’ (simplified) offense puts it all together and keeps it surprisingly close. Still, though, I think Carolina heads into its bye week winless. A pair of predictions beyond the game score that I’m willing to toss out there since my score guess is so bland: Receiver Terrace Marshall will see some extended playing time — after notching a surprising DNP a week ago — and running back Chuba Hubbard will run for over 100 yards.

What ESPN, CBS Sports, more experts are saying

CBS Sports: Pete Prisco of CBS predicts the Dolphins cover the wide point spread.

ESPN: ESPN’s weekly panel of selectors overwhelmingly supports the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bleacher Report: The media outlet’s NFL staff responsibly points out that key Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks after a knee injury saw him be placed on IR. Their next sentence? “However, they won’t need him to wipe out the winless Carolina Panthers.” BR’s taking Miami.