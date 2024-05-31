Who will win Alabama vs. Duke? Women's College World Series predictions, odds

May 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide starting pitcher Kayla Beaver (19) throws the ball to first base for an out in the second inning against the UCLA Bruins during a Women's College World Series softball game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Women's College World Series is in full action, and the tournament's first day was a rollercoaster of thrilling games that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

All eight teams showed their mettle on Thursday, and the results have set the stage for an intense Friday. UCLA's hard-fought 4-1 victory over Alabama in Game 1 pushed the Crimson Tide to prepare for a quick turnaround elimination game. Now, Alabama faces a do-or-die game against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils started strongly against Oklahoma and took the lead early, but the Sooners' powerhouse responded and proved too much for Duke. Oklahoma pulled away and took the opening game 9-1 against Duke. The Blue Devils will play in a crucial second game of the double-elimination tournament format, where a team is eliminated from the tournament after two losses.

Women's College World Series 2024: UCLA tops Alabama in opener with 3-run blast

Alabama vs. Duke predictions

The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama

Anna Snyder writes: "With Beaver pitching the full game on Thursday, Briski will likely get the start in the circle on Friday in what will be her first Women's College World Series appearance. Briski has given up five runs in five appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Taking control of the game from the circle will be essential for the Alabama pitching staff to hold the Duke offense at bay. Timely hitting to provide run support for its pitching will also be essential for Alabama, as will taking advantage of a Duke team that rotated between four pitchers in the loss on Thursday and matched its season-high of allowing nine runs."

Alabama vs. Duke: Odds for elimination game of WCWS

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favored to win Friday's WCWS elimination game according to the DraftKings softball odds.

Odds listed as of Friday.

Moneyline: Alabama (-110); Duke (-110)

How to watch Alabama vs. Duke WCWS Elimination Game

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Broadcast: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

ESPN will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage across its different networks (including ABC) during the Women's College World Series.

How to watch: Watch the Women's College World Series with ESPN+

