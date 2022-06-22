Win A 1969 Chevy Camaro With More Entires As A Motorious Reader

Elizabeth Puckett
·1 min read

You can bring home one of the most highly sought after collector cars for practically nothing!

This is your chance to have a shot at winning this stunning Lemans Blue 1969 Chevrolet Camaro while also supporting Ronald McDonald House Central Valley. For being a Motorious reader, you get to use the code WIN to get double tickets for your entry, increasing your chances of getting the keys to this genuine American muscle car.

Enter code WIN at checkout for more entries.

Imagine how jealous your neighbors, friends, and family will be when they see you with this car. This is a true X66 trim code Camaro SS. Don’t forget to enter the code WIN to claim double tickets for your entry. It has the correct code 71 Lemans Blue paint with white hockey stick stripes. The cowl hood hides a built 1969 Date Code 396 cubic-inch that makes 375-horsepower. The engine is well-built and backed by a Muncie M20 4 Speed Transmission, and the car gets stopping power from power disc brakes.

As you might already know, the Ronald McDonald House helps families to stay near the hospital where their child is undergoing surgery or treatment, free of charge. It’s a place of refuge for those going through crisis and your donation helps make it possible. Also, you could end up with a cool car for your generosity.

One more time, the promo code you need to enter as a Motorious reader to increase the number of entries for your donation is WIN.

