Win This 1-of-1 2021 Ford Bronco RTR With More Entries As A Motorious Reader

RTR built this Ford Bronco out of the inspiration and purpose for Fair Lane: Home of Clara and Henry Ford. They built the Bronco as Henry Ford would have wanted it with a black-on-black appearance, and Vaughn Gittin, Jr. poured himself into designing this with his expertise as an off-road racing champion. It throws back to the the original Vagabonds, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and their entourage, and is begging you to take it on an adventure.

The winner will get a 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend four-door soft top in Shadow Black. Powering the custom build is a 2.3-liter Ecoboost I4 engine, which is backed by a high-tech 10-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain sends 300-horsepower and 325 lbs-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Also included are a SYNC® 4 powered 8” LCD touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system, amongst the wide range of options added this Bronco.

RTR customized the 2021 Bronco with upgraded lighting, rock sliders, a tubular bumper, accessory mount and tire carrier at the rear, graphics package, leather interior, beefy Nitto tires, and a ton more.

