WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Accelerates Development in the Field Of Computer Vision

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (WIMI), as a solution provider under 5G, has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education and other industries. Its relatively mature hardware environment is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of revenue in 2017. In addition, according to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers in 2018. WIMI ranks first in the Holographic AR industry in China in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. In the whole year of 2018, Weimei Holographic Cloud has about 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents.

In March 2020, China unveiled the "New Infrastructure" development strategy, focusing on the development of New Infrastructure such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and industrial Internet. "New Infrastructure" is the abbreviation of "New-Generation Infrastructure Construction". It aims to promote industrial innovation and development through the construction of infrastructure, so as to drive the overall economic development.The development strategy of "New Infrastructure" means that the country is bound to carry out large-scale investment and construction in relevant fields and create a lot of business opportunities.

WIMI product layout business application scene mainly gathers in the home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system and other five professional fields. Until now, the artificial intelligence industry has not formed a large market, nor can any enterprise achieve absolute market monopoly. Algorithms, frameworks, chips, modules, accelerators and other fields are emerging at all times.

Due to the changes in 5G communication network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communication, navigation, home applications and other application scenarios. WIMI's plan is to provide holographic cloud platform services based on two core technologies: holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial recognition technology and holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial modification technology through 5G communication networks.

In recent years, the market for facial recognition applications has been expanding. In order to obtain better accuracy and quality, the application of facial recognition shows a trend of transition from two-dimensional technology to three-dimensional technology. So the reason for this trend is that 2d facial recognition technology is susceptible to gesture, light, appearance and other factors, which can reduce recognition rates. WIMI therefore believes that 3D will gradually replace 3D facial recognition. WIMI's plan is to provide holographic cloud applications for 3D facial recognition using artificial intelligence-based algorithms. WIMI's future plans are to use Weimei's 3D facial recognition holographic cloud technology to meet potential customers in various industries, such as home, retail, travel, telecommunications, finance, national security, robotics, education, social media, terminal devices, commerce, transportation, intelligent commerce or other potential applications.

WIMI builds a real-time modeling system of multi-angle shooting: full-dimensional image scanning is performed on the collected objects, which is synthesized into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six-degree matrix optical field system: The imaging field of holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. WIMI also builds a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the above system combination to support various online terminals and personal devices, and meanwhile expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

WIMI prospectus shows that holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5 g, in 5 g under the collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5 g + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

Therefore, after the issuance of 5G licenses, the biggest application of the first-stage scene is the VR/AR industry, which is a trillion-level industry. After the technical breakthrough of AR micro-display, optics and perception interaction plate in industrial chain companies, manufacturers begin to actively layout AR mass production capacity. With the development of 5G holographic communication, apple, Microsoft, Google and WIMI have strong expectations for the future and bring more investment opportunities.

