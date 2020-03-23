WiMi Hologram Cloud Files With The SEC For Nasdaq IPO in March

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc, the leading holographic AR application platform in China, filed with the U.S. SEC on Mar 20th for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (Hereinafter referred to as WIMI) offers augmented reality ("AR")-based holographic services and products to cater to their customers' needs, all centered upon providing an innovative, immersive and interactive holographic augmented reality experience for their customers and end users. Currently, the company's offerings consist primarily of (i) holographic AR advertising services and (ii) holographic AR entertainment products. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, approximately 83.1% and 16.9% of its revenues were generated from its holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively. In the year ended December 31, 2018, approximately 80.5% and 19.5% of its revenues were generated from its holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively. In the year ended December 31, 2017, approximately 69.3% and 30.7% of its revenues were generated from its holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively.

Holographic AR Advertising Services

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional ("3D") objects that integrate seamlessly within the scene of such footages. Its online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows that are hosted by leading online streaming platforms in China. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, holographic AR ads produced using its software generated a total of approximately 4.9 billion views, as compared to approximately 2.7 billion views during the six months ended June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 81.5%. In the year ended December 31, 2018, holographic AR ads produced using ITS software generated a total of approximately 6.6 billion views, as compared to approximately 4.9 billion views during the year ended December 31, 2017, representing an increase of 34.7%. "View" is also known as "impression". Each time an advertisement is fetched, it is counted as one impression or one view. CPM, or cost per thousand impressions, is a term used in traditional, online advertising and marketing related to web traffic, which refers to the cost or expense incurred for every thousand potential customers who view the advertisement. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, WIMI had 131 customers, as compared to 113 customers during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Average revenue per customer was approximately RMB 1.01 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to approximately RMB 0.71 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. During the year ended December 31, 2018, WIMI had 121 customers, as compared to 97 customers during the year ended December 31, 2017. Average revenue per customer was approximately RMB 1.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to approximately RMB 1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2017. Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing the total AR advertising revenue by the number of customers. Average revenue increase was due to the improvement in technologies where WIMI could embed more contents in the advertisements. "Customers"

Story continues

Media Contact

Company Name:WiMi

Name: Tim Wong

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

Tele: +86 10 89913328

SOURCE: WiMi





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/582065/WiMi-Hologram-Cloud-Files-With-The-SEC-For-Nasdaq-IPO-in-March



