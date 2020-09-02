HONG KONG, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'WIMI Hologram AR's Great Opportunity in Unmanned Industry'. In 1940, Norman Bell Gates, who was the industrial designer, said that 'Humans should get out of driving', and this idea had been treated as an absurd one at that time. In fact, it was only about 50 years before the first patented car in human history. Bell tried to realize this idea - with the designed transportation system, on a specific highway, the car can drive automatically; however, within the following half a century, because of the external device cost and the difficulty of the road modification, it was finally proved to be difficult to achieve. Nonetheless, the imagination of people for future automobile travel has gained momentum towards reality since then.



Until the end of the 20th century, computer vision technology's application and development have made the outline of unmanned driving in the modern sense increasingly clear. Exploration often brings a new sense of freedom. The craze for autonomous driving among the Silicon Valley elites, led by Google, has become popular for a while. To some extent, the idea of freedom for driving also in reverse leads the future of technology.

In just over ten years, many opinions about unmanned driving have become real issues under intense focuses of the media. High-tech companies and traditional carmakers dominate today's smart car market, and the former tends to surpass the latter.

Many large companies and research institutions have developed self-driving prototypes, including Mercedes-Benz, GM, Toyota, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Bosch, etc. In the last ten years, even Google, Apple, Baidu, Intel, and other technology manufacturers have also joined in the research of unmanned driving. Moreover, this technology has been given different names among enterprises. At this time, someone might say, no matter what its name is, just tell me who has the best technology.

WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service, including holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, and many other aspects of holographic AR technology. WIMI is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

From the perspective of industrial chain value, WIMI Hologram Cloud acts as an intermediate supplier, connecting the SDK operating platform and application developers. Apple, Google, Baidu, JD, Alibaba, and NetEase all have their own AR SDK platforms. WIMI, as an intermediate platform, is a supplement to the basic toolkit provided by the SDK platform, allowing users to complete software applications more conveniently. The holographic image processing function of WIMI is optimized and improved regularly, including two core technologies: holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology. Due to the development of video processing and recognition technology, WIMI's holographic AR advertising and holographic imaging services based on image detection, recognition, template matching, image dynamic fusion and replacement are currently in a leading position in the industry.

The applications of AR in-car navigation scenes are mainly based on HUD technology, which means that AR navigation information is projected or displayed on the front windshield. Given the natural advantages of combining navigation with cars, and the high accuracy that outdoor navigation can achieve with GPS, this technology seems to be more widely used in car scenarios than walking scenarios.

The advantages of 5G technology are naturally far more than these, especially in the embodiment of AR technology. 5G technology can not only reduce latency and improve transmission speed, but also save costs by connecting more devices together to form a vast network that far exceeds the number of devices now on the network. Moreover, coverage is also much better than 4G. The advantage of increasing the transmission speed by several times or even hundreds of times is enough to push AR virtual reality technology to a new height. In addition, with the aspect of energy saving, current AR devices can be made smaller and more adaptable to various application scenarios in real life.

