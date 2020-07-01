WIMI Hologram AR's Display Chip Technology Helps Upgrade the Whole Digital Optical Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Through years of original research and development, WIMI Hologram AR, the world-renowned holographic giant, has created the third-generation 6D optical field holographic technology products with an imitation of over 98%. The user experience can be described as stunning and impressive. The so-called 6D refers to the combination of 3D shooting outward and 3D shooting inward in content production, that is, VR ball multi-lens camera shooting and holographic AR ball shooting inward. The content produced can be used in both VR and AR.

The traditional display technology is the reverse restoration of the film technology. The computer records the 3d environment by reducing the dimension. This display technology can only display the image on the 2D plane (projector, projector, monitor). Stereophotography and 3D display technology were later invented. However, the display itself was still flat in optics, and although the stereoscopic (3D) effect could be felt, it did not really have the same stereoscopic effect and depth as the real environment.

However, the digital light field display technology adopted by WIMI Hologram Cloud (WIMI) makes the display interface itself have depth and stereo feeling, so it is necessary to collect natural light completely and truly, and then restore it with digital light field display technology. The light field camera collects natural light and records the signal containing all the information of the light field. The light field display restores the image containing all the information of the light field. The image is either acquired by the light field camera or digital light field signal generated by the light simulation by computer graphics technology. Through special optical display structure (microprojection array, microlens array, micromirror array, etc.), each beam of light is projected in a predetermined direction to simulate the real natural light, so as to achieve a real depth of field effect virtual image.

James Cameron's avatar, released in 2009, was a pivotal moment in recent years in kick-starting 3D cinema technology. Through this science fiction film, many friends at home and abroad are fascinated by the magic of 3D display technology. A holographic sand table display system appears in the film, which is a military device for Earth Invaders. We don't know if we already have this device, but the effect of the military map is too strong, the longitude, latitude and altitude are more real.

The hologram shown in the Movie Avatar has long been a human dream. If we can collect and project the light from the seven dimensions of the all-light function, we will be able to make everyone in the environment have an immersive holographic visual experience simultaneously. As an ideal 3D display technology, light field is obviously different from traditional 2D display: traditional 2D display can only provide affine, occlusion, light shadow, texture and prior knowledge. Optical field display can not only produce all the information of traditional 2D display, but also provide physiological visual information of binocular parallax, moving parallax and fuzzy focus.

People know that light is an electromagnetic field, with amplitude, phase, wavelength and other properties. Conventional optical imaging USES an imaging chip to record the intensity of information arriving at the detector, while other information about the target is missing. This has caused great inconvenience in many applications such as 3d reconstruction and pattern recognition.

Due to its unique structure, the optical field camera has different traditional imaging methods. It places the microlens array at the image surface of the main lens and the detector behind the microlens to record the light from different directions. A single microlens receives light from all directions of the autonomous lens, and the area it covers on the detector is called a macro pixel.

Each macro pixel contains multiple like yuan, the main aperture can be divided into the same number of aperture, macro pixel under each pixels, said the main aperture of a child under the aperture, each subaperture represents a direction of the light transmission, a macro pixels of all pixels, equivalent to record all the subaperture light, corresponding information recorded in different directions.

The subaperture is equivalent to reducing the aperture of the main lens, which can obtain a larger depth of field, but the SNR will also be reduced. In the structural design, each macro pixel is approximately equal to the size of a microlens. It can be seen from the figure above that the number of pixels under a macro pixel determines the number of subaperture blocks divided by the main lens, and the number of subaperture blocks determines the number of orientations that can resolve the light field. Therefore, the number of pixels under a macro pixel determines the directional resolution, while the number of microlenses determines the spatial resolution. In this way, the macro pixels under the microlens record the two-dimensional direction information of the light on the one hand, and the two-dimensional spatial distribution of the light on the other hand, completing the four-dimensional information acquisition, which increases the information dimension of the light compared with the traditional camera which only records the spatial distribution information.

Among the five perception pathways of human beings, vision accounts for 70%~80% of the information source. About 50 percent of the brain's capacity is devoted to processing visual information. With the help of vision, we can accurately grasp the cup, quickly avoid obstacles while walking, drive the car freely, and complete complex assembly work. Everything from everyday behavior to complex operations is highly dependent on our visual perception. However, many dimensions of visual information are missing from the existing image acquisition and display. This forces us to view the three-dimensional world only through two-dimensional "Windows". For example, when doctors perform abdominal surgery with a single camera endoscope, they cannot determine the depth and location of the tumor, so they need to observe the tumor from multiple angles for several times before they can make slow subsurface incision. From the Angle of light field imaging, it can be explained as: because of the lack of binocular parallax, we can only rely on moving parallax to produce stereo vision. For example, the accuracy and efficiency of remote mechanical operators are far lower than those of field operations when they conduct mechanical remote control operation by watching the planar images of the monitor.

As the representative enterprise of holographic vision AR in China, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5 g holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

Facial recognition technology is a kind of biometric technology based on facial feature information. Camera equipment is used to collect facial images or videos, and facial image features are extracted for searching and matching with feature templates stored in the database. When the similarity exceeds the set threshold, successful matching will be output; otherwise, unsuccessful matching results will be output. Face recognition is based on digital image processing, which has always been a frontier research direction. The later stage of digital image processing technology will develop into artificial intelligence (AI).

WIMI Hologram Cloud (WIMI) plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies to maintain industry leadership and create ecological business models. At present, WIMI holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business of WIMI Holography, and the technology is also being constantly upgraded to make breakthroughs in more industry fields.

WIMI has reportedly announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary will set up a joint venture to conduct business in the semiconductor market. On the one hand, the WIMI joint venture aims at the rapid growth of the application demand of the semiconductor industry in the field of holographic 3D vision. At present, the semiconductor industry is developing rapidly with huge market potential. On the other hand, it will help the company extend the holographic 3D vision software field from the application layer down to the chip field, and through the strategic direction of combining soft and hard holographic 3D vision software solution, namely, the strategic derivative upgrade to the semiconductor field. WIMI deep in the field of holographic 3 d visual software technology accumulation, with hundreds of related patents and software copyright, so in the direction of semiconductor business extends, and the future is proposed by integrating companies core technology advantages of IC design companies, or with the current chip factory set up a technology research and development with strong proxy technology joint venture company, to implement the supply chain upstream of the semiconductor research and development design, technical services, marketing, etc. WIMI aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on holographic applications.

The AR market (retail, AR hardware, e-commerce, movies/TV series, games, etc.) is expected to reach $120 billion by 2020, according to digi-Capital. From Google, apple, micro beauty holographic and other giant companies' layout AR, the next few years AR will set off a new wave.

