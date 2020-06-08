WIMI Focuses On 5G Visual Communication Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (WIMI) has the leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education and other industries. Its relatively mature hardware environment is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of revenue in 2017. In addition, according to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers in 2018. WIMI ranks first in the Holographic AR industry in China in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. For the full year of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents.

According to the prospectus, with the changes in 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will see an explosion, with high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic conference gradually spreading to holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic family applications. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

WIMI builds a real-time modeling system of multi-angle shooting: full-dimensional image scanning is performed on the collected objects, which is synthesized into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six-degree matrix optical field system: The imaging field of holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. Multi-image dynamic fusion system: multi-dimensional image wide-angle acquisition technology in narrow space, applied to cloud vision miniaturized holographic warehouse. Holographic image high-speed processing algorithm: image information processing speed, and ensure the rendering effect, processing speed up to 10GB/ s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, so that the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual figure painting sound reconstruction technology: the use of human bone dynamic capture, real-time image rendering, speech recognition technology, sound simulation technology to present the virtual human. Holographic cloud platform: An interactive platform with data storage, image restoration and holographic social properties covering the whole country. WIMI builds a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the above system combination to support various online terminals and personal devices, and meanwhile expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

WIMI prospectus shows that holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5G, in 5G under the collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

According to an authoritative article in Caijing magazine, it was previously judged that AR technology would break out in the enterprise-level market at least after 2020 based on the high demand of AR for data computing. If there was no network with high bandwidth and low latency, it would be difficult to develop WITHOUT 5G technology. From 2020, 5G will be rolled out, creating infrastructure for the application of AR technology.

Looking back at the history of technological progress, advances in communication technology have created conditions for the application of various new technologies. In the 2G era, functional computers began to appear on the stage; in the 3G era, smartphone applications became popular; in the 4G era, various mobile Internet technologies replaced PC to become the mainstream of the Internet. So the coming 5G era has at least created the basic conditions for the application of AR technology.

Another dimension of observation is that the application of AR that has been implemented now starts to show a new way of human interaction with the virtual world and the real world. Historically, the emergence of the mouse and the graphical interface for computers has facilitated the introduction of the PC into millions of homes. In the age of smart phone, people are used to the operation of touch screen. It seems that 2020 will be the first year of industrial-grade AR, just as personal computers did in the late 1970s and early 1980s, or mobile phones did. By 2025, it's likely that consumer AR will take off, just as Apple did when it released the first iPhone in 2007.

The market size of AR/VR equipment in China reached its peak in 2016, and the sales volume has been declining gradually since then. However, thanks to the gradual enrichment of 5G technology and content, the decline speed of AR/VR equipment in China is narrowing. According to experts, the scale of AR/VR online equipment in China is expected to reach 920,000 units in 2020, and the sales amount of AR/VR equipment market will reach 1.02 billion yuan this year.

In addition to communication networks, hardware devices, especially optical modules and other core components, are also important factors affecting the development of AR/VR industry. 5G will lead to more application scenarios, increasing consumer reliance on AR/VR and higher requirements for devices. In order to reduce the vertigo sensation during wearing, the screen refresh rate has evolved from 60Hz to 90Hz and 120Hz, and the screen material has also evolved from LCD to OLED. In the future, more portable screen applications with better visual effects will increase the permeability of VR devices.

Therefore, after the issuance of 5G licenses, the biggest application of the first-stage scene is the VR/AR industry, which is a trillion-level industry. After the technical breakthrough of AR micro-display, optics and perception interaction plate in industrial chain companies, manufacturers begin to actively layout AR mass production capacity. With the development of 5G holographic communication, apple, Microsoft, Google and WIMI have strong expectations for the future and bring more investment opportunities.

