WIMI Contributes to the Intelligent Upgrade of the Traditional Exhibition Hall with 5G + Hologram AR Tech

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowadays, market competition in all walks of life is fierce. For companies, building exhibition halls has become one of the main display ways. With the rapid development of the exhibition industry, the way of the exhibition has also undergone tremendous changes. The advancement of modern technology has greatly expanded the display methods, especially the digital multimedia exhibition hall, which is quickly recognized by the market. The traditional exhibition hall is gradually eliminated by the market. What advantages does the multimedia digital exhibition hall have over the traditional exhibition hall?



The display of the traditional exhibition hall is generally static, which is a way of presenting the display content to the audience in static forms such as text images and pictures through design. Although this way is simple and intuitive, it will be dull, while the digital exhibition hall is designed to convert static display to dynamic display, incorporate interactive technology, increase the information interaction among visitors. This kind of display form is novel, interesting, and efficient, more importantly, is popular with the masses.

The design style of the traditional exhibition hall is relatively simple. The colors are mostly solid colors with few decorations, and some special lighting effects will be added. As for the digital exhibition hall, it will make an overall plan for the exhibition hall according to the content of the display, integrating high-end technology and exhibition hall design from the color scheme and lighting application, which can not only improve the visual sense of the exhibition hall, but also make a more detailed interpretation of the information.

Exhibition equipment is also one of the biggest differences between the traditional exhibition hall and the multimedia exhibition hall. The traditional hall does not incorporate multimedia technology, is usually presented through panel light boxes, which is very simple and unable to create more space. However, the multimedia digital exhibition hall is a comprehensive display platform that integrates a variety of multimedia devices, including a series of equipment such as the digital sand table, the arc curtain/annulus, electronic books, and holographic projection lamps, giving visitors a new sensory experience and allowing visitors to have a sense of immersion.

Holographic projection technology is a high-tech technology that has become popular in recent years. Holographic stereoscopic projection is realized through the principle of the polarization of light, that is, two projectors are used to simultaneously project images, and the polarization direction of the polarizing film in front of two projectors is perpendicular to each other, so that the polarization direction of the two beams of polarized light is also perpendicular to each other. When the polarized light is projected on the special projection screen and reflected to the position of the audience, the direction of the polarized light must remain unchanged. The audience can only see the corresponding polarized light image through the polarized glasses, which generates a stereoscopic sensation in the visual nervous system. This new interactive display technology integrates decoration and practicability into one. It is completely transparent when there is no image, giving users a new interactive experience. It has become one of the most fashionable means of product display and marketing today. Nowadays, people use holographic projection technology to show the integration of culture and technology.

WIMI's digital exhibition hall is also called the multimedia digital exhibition hall, which uses a variety of multimedia and digital technology (holographic technology), combined with the latest film and television animation technology. It attracts audiences with a variety of novel technology and uses multimedia and digital technology as the display technology. Meanwhile, it includes the digital sand table, interactive projection, digital cinema, 3D promotional film, and so on, which makes the overall atmosphere of the exhibition hall more technological and gives the audience a shocking visual experience.

Due to the continuous development of multimedia technology, the 360° holographic projection technology has become the "new darling" in the digital exhibition hall, especially in exhibition halls such as corporate exhibition halls, science and technology exhibition halls, and history museums. The 360° holographic projection is a virtual imaging technology that combines virtual and real. In the exhibition hall, this rendering method can not only form a three-dimensional aerial phantom, but also enable the phantom to interact with the performer and complete the performance together, which has an impressive performance effect.

