WIMI Announces Its Outstanding Achievements in the Field of 5G Holographic Communication

Recently, WIMI expands its leading position in the field of 5G Holographic Communication. According to the latest IDC market size report, the current hot VR, AR holographic technology will further develop in the future. Its market size will grow from $5.2 billion in 2016 to $162 billion in 2020, representing an annual growth rate of up to 181.3%. Also because of this, domestic and foreign enterprises are looking at AR, holographic technology, the future market cake, for a time at home and abroad market smoke, a future market battle is also staged. Its domestic holographic cloud software content development, cloud platform construction, industrial chain investment and integration platform WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) rose to prominence, its holographic cloud related patent and content IP research and development speed is amazing, has made remarkable achievements.



WIMI Hologram Cloud has the leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education and other industries. Its relatively mature hardware environment is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of revenue in 2017. In addition, according to Frost &; According to Sullivan, WIMI has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers in 2018. WIMI ranks first in the Holographic AR industry in China in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. For the full year of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents.

According to the prospectus, with the changes in 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will see an explosion, with high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic conference gradually spreading to holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic family applications. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

According to foreign media reports, APPLE has been working on a way to hold meetings in 3D space through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), so that each user can see other participants at their own table.

The technology is not a hologram, as in science fiction movies such as Star Wars, but a virtual dope-body that users can see and interact with through a screen or glasses. According to APPLEinsider, APPLE's latest patent for a communication system that mimics a virtual conference room and how it was developed demonstrates the fascinating concept.

WIMI prospectus shows that holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5G, in 5G under the collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

According to an authoritative article in Caijing magazine, it was previously judged that AR technology would break out in the enterprise-level market at least after 2020 based on the high demand of AR for data computing. If there was no network with high bandwidth and low latency, it would be difficult to develop WITHOUT 5G technology. From 2020, 5G will be rolled out, creating infrastructure for the application of AR technology.

Another dimension of observation is that the application of AR that has been implemented now starts to show a new way of human interaction with the virtual world and the real world. Historically, the emergence of the mouse and the graphical interface for computers has facilitated the introduction of the PC into millions of homes. In the age of smart phone, people are used to the operation of touch screen. It seems that 2020 will be the first year of industrial-grade AR, just as personal computers did in the late 1970s and early 1980s, or mobile phones did. By 2025, it's likely that consumer AR will take off, just as Apple did when it released the first iPhone in 2007.

The market size of AR/VR equipment in China reached its peak in 2016, and the sales volume has been declining gradually since then. However, thanks to the gradual enrichment of 5G technology and content, the decline speed of AR/VR equipment in China is narrowing. According to experts, the scale of AR/VR online equipment in China is expected to reach 920,000 units in 2020, and the sales amount of AR/VR equipment market will reach 1.02 billion yuan this year.

In addition to communication networks, hardware devices, especially optical modules and other core components, are also important factors affecting the development of AR/VR industry. 5G will lead to more application scenarios, increasing consumer reliance on AR/VR and higher requirements for devices. In order to reduce the vertigo sensation during wearing, the screen refresh rate has evolved from 60Hz to 90Hz and 120Hz, and the screen material has also evolved from LCD to OLED. In the future, more portable screen applications with better visual effects will increase the permeability of VR devices.

Therefore, after the issuance of 5G licenses, the biggest application of the first-stage scene is the VR/AR industry, which is a trillion-level industry. After the technical breakthrough of AR micro-display, optics and perception interaction plate in industrial chain companies, manufacturers begin to actively layout AR mass production capacity. With the development of 5G holographic communication, apple, Microsoft, Google and WIMI have strong expectations for the future and bring more investment opportunities.

The industry believes that holographic image communication can take advantage of the high-speed characteristics of 5G network to transmit large amounts of 3D video signals, which can show users a more real world and make a qualitative leap in the interactivity, or become a disruptive technology of Internet social networking. At present, Samsung, Facebook and other technology giants have joined the research and development of technologies in this field, showing a broad prospect of technology application. At present, the number of domestic enterprises engaged in the field of holographic projection has been greatly increased, according to statistics, has reached more than a thousand holographic projection companies, the market capacity has risen to 10 billion level.

5G transmission technology will play a crucial role in the realization of holographic communication. It is precisely because of the high bandwidth, low delay, high reliability and other excellent characteristics of 5G that we have the confidence to imagine the practical feasibility of holographic communication.

The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in salary, as the Company hired more IT engineers to work on research and development of advanced AR holographic and related projects. In addition, the Company also focused on the research and development of the application of holographic AR technologies in the area of semiconductor, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data 5G and other areas, which the Company incurred in outsourced technical development services to focus on developing its technological capabilities in order to maintain its competitive advantages in the AR holographic industry.

MobiusTrend commented: "In 2020, WIMI made three major leaps forward. First, after their successful initial public offering in April 2020, WIMI overcame the impact of COVID-19 in the first half of the year and achieved a robust growth in their revenues in the second half of 2020. As a result, their total revenues in 2020 grew by 140% year-over- year. In particular, after WIMI received investment from well-known investment institutions in both the US and Asia, including a company affiliated with Weibo Corporation, WIMI actively expanded their holographic AR business scope and made meaningful progress in the semiconductor industry."

"Secondly, WIMI have increased their investment in the research and development of holographic AR technology applications, mainly in the specialized fields of automobile AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic automobile navigation, and others. These fields cover multiple segments of holographic AR technologies from holographic automobile AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR Advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and many other aspects of holographic AR technology. Their research and development expenses in 2020 increased significantly, by 362.8% year -over -year, as WIMI worked to enhance their competitiveness and maintain their technology leadership position in the holographic AR industry."

"Thirdly, WIMI have established a huge technology research and development ecosystem in the holographic AR industry through investment and mergers and acquisitions. According to Frost & Sullivan's industry report, the market size of the global holographic AR market will grow rapidly. From 2020 to 2025, the annual growth rate of the market size of AR software & content and AR hardware is expected to be 68.7% and 67.9%, respectively. As a listed company in the holographic AR industry, WIMI have a high global vision. In 2020, through investment in and acquisition of many R&D companies in the holographic AR industry, WIMI have formed a powerful holographic AR technology research and development ecosystem, and are in the process of building a holographic AR industry value chain with great potential for expansion."

