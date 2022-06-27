Is Wimbledon on TV? Start time, channel, order of play and how to watch today

Jamie Braidwood
·4 min read
In this article:
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club.

As is tradition, defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon before the two top British stars get their tournaments underway.

Raducanu, who will be making her Centre Court debut after reaching the fourth round on her tournament debut last year, will be taking on the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in what is a tough opening match for the 19-year-old.

Murray, meanwhile, faces the Australian James Duckworth, who has faced a similar comeback from hip surgery. “He’s a hard worker,” Murray said. “He got up to his career-high ranking last year amd finished last year extremely well. I’m sure we’ll have a good match on Monday.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of play.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start?

Play on the opening days will get underway on the outside courts from 11am. Today Novak Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court from 1:30pm while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1:00pm, with Ons Jabeur starting her campaign. Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson

4. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jodie Burrage v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Yuriko Miyazaki

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin v Radu Albot

