Wimbledon: One dead and 17 injured after car crashes into The Study Prep School

A person has been killed and 17 injured after a Land Rover driver suffered a medical incident and crashed into a Wimbledon primary school on Thursday morning.

The vehicle struck the main hall building of The Study Prep School on Camp Road shortly before 10am. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident as a result.

The Standard understands that one person has died and 17 others have been injured, nine are in a critical condition.

In a statement, the Met Police said it was responding to a “serious” collision.

“Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon,” said a spokesperson.

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene.”

(Peter Macdiarmid/LNP)

It is understood the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, said police, and there have been no arrests.

Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance have also been called. A large number of police vehicles and ambulances are at the scene.

School children at The Study were reportedly celebrating the end of term when the car ploughed into the school building.

A neighbour to the school told the Standard: “I was told there was an end of term party when the car careered the school. Everyone is extremely shaken up.”

Another said: “I heard a bang and scaping metal, it was like a bomb going off.”

Speaking at an Assembly meeting, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “All of us I'm sure will have [those affected] in our thoughts and prayers, and not just any family that may be bereaved, but [the] families of those who are injured.

“My team has been reaching out to all the various emergency services, and the local community, whilst I've been here, to make sure they get all the support they need."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman added: “I am saddened to hear about the tragic incident at the school in Wimbledon this morning. My thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I would like to thank emergency responders at the scene. It is important they are now able to carry out their investigation.”

(PA)

Officers have advised residents that the road will be cordoned off for the foreseeable.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said he was “very concerned” to hear about the crash and that his “thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

He added that it had been the last day of term at the school, an independent prep school for girls aged between four and eleven.

Mr Hammond said the Camp Road site of the school caters for younger children between the ages of four and eight.

The London Fire Brigade said it has sent two fire engines and two fire rescue units to the scene.