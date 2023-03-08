Wimbledon set to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Andy Murray has admitted he will “not be going nuts” if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play at Wimbledon, with growing indications on Wednesday that the All England Club will reverse its ban.

The 35-year-old Scot received the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating more than £500,000 in prize money to help children in Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion, but has previously said he was “not supportive” of last year’s suspension.

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, a gold medallist at London 2012 are among the players, who were banned last year, but could play at SW19 this summer.

An announcement on this year’s championships is expected soon, with reports suggesting that the AELTC has already decided on an about-turn and three-time major winner Murray remains conflicted.

He told BBC Sport: “It’s a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren’t able to play last year - but I also understand the situation and why it’s really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well.

“My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I’m not going to be going nuts if that is the case. But if Wimbledon went down another route, I would be understanding of that.”

Wimbledon were stripped of its ranking points and condemned by the likes of Novak Djokovic and Martina Navratilova. While the Lawn Tennis Association were fined for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the championships and the ATP Tour events at Queen’s Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

Murray is preparing to face Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina in the first round at Indian Wells in California. Were Murray to reach the third round, there is the chance of facing another Briton – either Jack Draper or Dan Evans.