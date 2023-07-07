Wimbledon school car crash: Parents of injured children hold bedside vigils as police quiz driver after girl, 8, killed

Parents were on Friday holding a bedside vigil for their injured children after a car ploughed into an end-of-term tea party at a London school killing an eight-year old girl.

The carnage unfolded when a Land Rover smashed through a fence at The Study Prep School on Camp Road in Wimbledon shortly before 10am on Thursday.

As well as the eight-year-old who died, 15 others were injured as the London Ambulance Service declared a major incident.

Police were on Friday quizzing a woman in her 40s who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Flowers were left outside the school in tribute to the victims.

Teachers, parents and neighbours of the school visited the scene to pay their respects. One card left with flowers had the message: “So sorry for the loss to the school and family. Forever in our thoughts.”

Parents were scrambled to the school to pick up their children with some told they had been caught up in the incident.

People gather outside a cordon at the scene of the crash (Getty Images)

They were seen jumping in ambulances with them and remained at their bedside on Friday.

Pupils at the £16,000-a-year school had been having an outdoor party to celebrate the last day of the summer term when tragedy struck.

Paramedics said that 16 patients were treated at the scene, 10 of whom were taken to hospital.

The horrific scene confronting emergency services after the collision was laid bare by images which showed debris from the picnic strewn across the school field with the Land Rover crumpled after eventually hitting the school hall.

A witness told the Standard: “I heard a bang and a scraping of metal then screams that were so shrill. It was horrendous. There was crying and wailing. I’ll never forget it.”

In a statement on Thursday evening published on its website, The Study Preparatory School said: “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morningat Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils, as well as injuring several others.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time. It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for south-west London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said pupils at The Study were having a party when the incident happened.

The Conservative politician said: “I think it was a usual end-of-year celebration party. Just in the garden,” said the Conservative politician.

“As I understand it, they were inside the school but outside the classroom.”

Responding to a question at the scene, John Tucker, chair of the school’s governors, said: “You’ll perhaps appreciate that the school community is profoundly affected by this tragedy and at the moment we’re really not in a position to make any further comment about it.

“We’ll be in communication with all those in the community about the further steps that we as a school will take.”

Chief Paramedic Dr John Martin from the London Ambulance Service told reporters at the scene: “We dispatched multiple resources including specialist critical care paramedics, London’s air ambulance and 15 ambulances.

“We declared a major incident. We treated 16 patients on scene. Sadly, as we’ve heard, one eight-year-old girl died.”

It was earlier reported that the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident.