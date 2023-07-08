Wimbledon order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Boulter is the last remaining Briton in the draw. She plays the defending Wimbledon champion today - AFP/SEBASTIEN BOZON

Cameron Norrie sunk to his worst result at Wimbledon since 2019, in a subpar loss to American debutant Chris Eubanks.

British No 1 Norrie was ejected in the second round on Friday, continuing a pattern of failing to go beyond the first week of slams. Apart from last year’s career-high run to the Wimbledon semi-finals, Norrie has never made it beyond the fourth round at any major event – and even that was a one-time thing at the US Open last September.

Before his stellar performance here 12 months ago, Norrie was mostly unknown among British tennis fans.

Among those who followed his career, he had a reputation for under-delivering at the biggest tournaments despite his consistent ranking within the top 20. He appears to be slipping back into his old ways, as at both the Australian Open and French Open he exited in the third round.

His 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 loss to Eubanks – a player ranked 30 places below him at 43 – was a big upset. It was particularly disappointing as Norrie had been full of confidence ahead of the tournament.

Saturday’s order of play

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (25) Nicolas Jarry (Chi), (6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can), Katie Boulter (Gbr) v (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

Court 1

13:00: (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun), Anna Blinkova (Rus) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (19) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Matteo Berrettini (Ita)

Court 2

11:00: Natalija Stevanovic (Ser) v (9) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Laslo Djere (Ser) v (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre), (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v (21) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Court 3

11:00: (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Sorana Cirstea (Rom), (31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (6) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), (22) Anastasia Potapova (Rus) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

Court 5

13:00: Danielle Collins (USA) & Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Ana Bogdan (Rom) & Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom), (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) & Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr), (4) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe)

Court 6

11:00 Sebastian Baez (Arg) & Guido Pella (Arg) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA), Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) & Lin Zhu (Chn) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr) & Daria Saville (Aus), Michael Venus (Nzl) & Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

Court 7

11:00 (5) Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) v Victor Vlad Cornea (Rom) & Dusan Lajovic (Ser), Lauren Davis (USA) & Rosalie Van Der Hoek (Ned) v Timea Babos (Hun) & Kirsten Flipkens (Bel), Yuki Bhambri (Ind) & Saketh Myneni (Ind) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

Court 8

11:00 Viktoria Hruncakova (Slo) & Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) v Harriet Dart (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr), Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn), Linda Noskova (Cze) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)

Court 12

11:00: Jiri Lehecka (Cze) v (16) Tommy Paul (USA), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v (25) Madison Keys (USA), Liam Broady (Gbr) & Jonny O’Mara (Gbr) v Francisco Cabral (Por) & Rafael Matos (Bra), Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v (3) Jan Zielinski (Pol) & Nicole Melichar (USA), Christopher Eubanks (USA) & Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra)

Court 14

11:00: Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) & Alexandra Panova (Rus) v Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Iryna Shymanovich (Blr), Sara Errani (Ita) & Julia Grabher (Aut) v Miriam Kolodziejova (Cze) & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze), (5) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) v Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel), Hugo Nys (Mon) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) v (5) Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Ellen Perez (Aus), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)

Court 15

11:00: Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) & Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v William Blumberg (USA) & Casper Ruud (Nor), Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus) v Tereza Martincova (Cze) & Donna Vekic (Cro), Ashlyn Krueger (USA) & Catherine McNally (USA) v Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Luisa Stefani (Bra)

Court 16

11:00: N.Sriram Balaji (Ind) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (Ind) v (2) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (USA), Magda Linette (Pol) & Bernarda Pera (USA) v Tatjana Maria (Ger) & Katarzyna Piter (Pol), (13) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Yana Sizikova (Rus) & Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel)

Court 17

11:00: Anastasia Detiuc (Mol) & Andrea Gamiz (Ven) v Freya Christie (Gbr) & Ali Collins (Gbr), Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA), (1) Austin Krajicek (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA) v Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Anna Danilina (Kaz), (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) v Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Latisha Chan (Tpe), Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v (14) Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) & Andres Molteni (Arg)

Court 18

11:00: Dalma Galfi (Hun) v (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus), Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Christopher O’Connell (Aus), (14) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) & Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Cristina Bucsa (Spa) & Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn), Robert Galloway (USA) & Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Marcos Giron (USA) & Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) v Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon is shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week, unless coverage needs to be extended until the 11pm curfew. Clare Balding has taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 13/5

Daniil Medvedev 12/1

Jannik Sinner 10/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 20/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 6/4

Aryna Sabalenka 10/3

Elena Rybakina 10/3

Petra Kvitova 12/1

Ons Jabeur 9/1

