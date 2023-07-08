Wimbledon order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Katie Boulter became the last Briton to exit Wimbledon after defeat to Elena Rybakina on Saturday night - PA/Adam Davy

British tennis has suffered one of its worst Wimbledons of the 21st Century, after Katie Boulter was eliminated from the tournament to end hopes of home interest in the second week.

A partisan Centre Court crowd offered Boulter vocal encouragement, but couldn’t save her from a mauling at the hands of Elena Rybakina, the reigning champion. Rybakina served seven aces in a routine 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The result was another blow to the reputation of the Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body which receives a subsidy of around £40 million per year from the Wimbledon surplus.

Despite the LTA’s status as one of the richest national federations in the world, talent development in the UK remains an inexact science. At this summer’s Championships, Andy Murray still looked the best bet for a deep run, even at 36 years old and carrying a metal hip. But he was beaten by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday night.

This was only the fourth time in the 21st Century that no Briton has reached the second week of Wimbledon. The same was true in 2018 – the year after Murray’s original hip broke down – and also in 2007 and 2005.

Sunday’s order of play

Centre Court, 1.30pm

(7) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz)

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (14) Belinda Bencic (Swi)

(17) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Court 1, 1pm

(4) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)

(8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)

(19) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

Court 2, 11am

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (32) Marie Bouzkova (Cze)

(10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v (21) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Roman Safiullin (Rus) v (26) Denis Shapovalov (Can)

Court 3, 11am

Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) & Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Arthur Fils (Fra) & Luca Van Assche (Fra)

(22) Anastasia Potapova (Rus) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

Michael Venus (Nzl) & Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

Anastasia Detiuc (Cze) & Andrea Gamiz (Ven) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA)

Court 5, 11am

(7) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA)

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) & Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Linda Noskova (Cze) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)

Court 6, 11am

Christopher Eubanks (USA) & Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra)

Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) & Lin Zhu (Chn) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr) & Daria Saville (Aus)

Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)

Court 7, 12.30pm

Lauren Davis (USA) & Rosalie Van Der Hoek (Ned) v Timea Babos (Hun) & Kirsten Flipkens (Bel)

Court 8, 11am

Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v (14) Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) & Andres Molteni (Arg)

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) v Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 12, 11am

(13) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Alexander Erler (Aut) & Lucas Miedler (Aut)

Liam Broady (Gbr) & Jonny O’Mara (Gbr) v Francisco Cabral (Por) & Rafael Matos (Bra)

Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v (3) Jan Zielinski (Pol) & Nicole Melichar (USA)

Alex De Minaur (Aus) & Katie Boulter (Gbr) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn)

Court 14, 11am

(11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v David Pel (Ned) & Reese Stalder (USA)

Hugo Nys (Mon) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) v (5) Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Ellen Perez (Aus)

Court 15, 11am

Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)

(4) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe)

Court 16, 11am

Robert Galloway (USA) & Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Marcos Giron (USA) & Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)

(9) Lidziya Marozava (Blr) & Ingrid Martins (Bra) v Ana Bogdan (Rom) & Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom)

Andres Molteni (Arg) & Yana Sizikova (Rus) v Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Anna Danilina (Kaz)

Court 17, 11am

Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr) v Magda Linette (Pol) & Bernarda Pera (USA)

(6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) v Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

Yuki Bhambri (Ind) & Saketh Myneni (Ind) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Bernarda Pera (USA) v (7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)

Court 18, 11am

(6) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Luisa Stefani (Bra)

Laslo Djere (Ser) & Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v (12) Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel)

(15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol) v &

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon is shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week, unless coverage needs to be extended until the 11pm curfew. Clare Balding has taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 13/5

Daniil Medvedev 12/1

Jannik Sinner 10/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 20/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 6/4

Aryna Sabalenka 10/3

Elena Rybakina 10/3

Petra Kvitova 12/1

Ons Jabeur 9/1

