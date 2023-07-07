Wimbledon order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Andy Murray will complete his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday - PA/Victoria Jones

Andy Murray is one set away from a place in the third round of Wimbledon after a late-night classic against Stefanos Tsitsipas was halted by the tournament’s 11pm curfew.

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of his first title at the All England Club, Murray rolled back the years with a performance showcasing all his famous grit, skill and grass-court nous to lead 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

There were boos when it was announced the match would be halted with 20 minutes still to go until the cut-off point but Murray was probably not too disappointed after a hugely concerning moment at set point when the Scot screamed in pain and fell to the ground clutching his left groin.

Mercifully he quickly got to his feet and clinched the set with a serve that drew a Tsitsipas error, and the hope must be he has not done anything that could jeopardise his chances.

The pair will return to Centre Court to complete the second round match, with the the resumption not taking place before 3pm.

Friday’s order of play

Centre Court, 13:30 (BST)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v Alexandre Muller (Fra)

Andy Murray (Gbr) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 v Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) (not before 3pm)

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (30) Petra Martic (Cro)

Stan Wawrinka (Swi) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Court 1, 1pm

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(12) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Christopher Eubanks (USA),

(6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Zhuoxuan Bai (Chi)

Court 2, 11am

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v (9) Petra Kvitova (Cze)

(19) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn)

(26) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Liam Broady (Gbr)

(32) Marie Bouzkova (Cze) v (5) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 3, 11am

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v (6) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den)

(8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Quentin Halys (Fra)

(4) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

Court 4, 11am

Nikola Cacic (Ser) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) v (10) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger)

Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) & Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Arthur Fils (Fra) & Luca Van Assche (Fra)

Harriet Dart (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr) v (7) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

Andrea Vavassori (Ita) & Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus) v Rafael Matos (Bra) & Luisa Stefani (Bra)

Court 5, 11am

Kateryna Baindl (Ukr) & Daria Saville (Aus) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Ger) & Mayar Sherif (Egy)

Jasmine Paolini (Ita) & Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Eri Hozumi (Jpn) & Rebeka Masarova (Spa)

Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) & Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn)

Monica Niculescu (Rom) & Nadia Podoroska (Arg) v Viktoria Hruncakova (Slo) & Tereza Mihalikova (Svk)

Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn) v (2) Neal Skupski (Gbr) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Court 6, 11am

Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) v Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

(9) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus) v Alicia Barnett (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr)

Sophie Chang (USA) & Angela Kulikov (USA) v (12) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

Julian Cash (Gbr) & Alicia Barnett (Gbr) v Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Bernarda Pera (USA)

Sander Gille (Bel) & Miyu Kato (Jpn) v (7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)

Court 7. 11am

(11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v Maxime Cressy (USA) & Andrey Golubev (Kaz)

Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) & Alexandra Panova (Rus) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) & Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)

Timea Babos (Hun) & Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) v (10) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex)

Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Varvara Gracheva (Fra)

Jonny O’Mara (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr) v Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Kirsten Flipkens (Bel)

Court 8, 11am

Natalija Stevanovic (Ser) v Tamara Korpatsch (Ger), Jason Kubler (Aus) v (25) Nicolas Jarry (Chi)

Guillermo Duran (Arg) & Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita) & Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)

Court 9, 11am

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Alicja Rosolska (Pol)

(13) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) & Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel) v Makenna Jones (USA) & Sloane Stephens (USA)

Alexa Guarachi (Chi) & Erin Routliffe (Nzl) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) & Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Court 10, 11am

Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Ugo Humbert (Fra) v (8) Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Andreas Mies (Ger), David Pel (Ned) & Reese Stalder (USA) v Constant Lestienne (Fra) & Corentin Moutet (Fra), Rebecca Peterson (Swe) & Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v (15) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom)

Court 11, 11am

Jule Niemeier (Ger) v Dalma Galfi (Hun)

(5) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) v Natela Dzalamidze (Geo) & Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Guido Pella (Arg) v Roman Safiullin (Rus)

Court 12, 11am

Viktorija Golubic (Swi) v (25) Madison Keys (USA)

(14) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v (17) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

(11) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v (19) Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

(7) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v David Goffin (Bel)

(1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) & Lin Zhu (Chn)

Court 14, 11am

Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Jiri Vesely (Cze)

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

(23) Magda Linette (Pol) v (14) Belinda Bencic (Swi)

Court 15, 11am

(29) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

(31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (20) Donna Vekic (Cro)

(8) Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) v Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr)

Court 16, 11am

(7) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) & Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v (26) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

MacKenzie McDonald (USA) & Ben Shelton (USA) v (4) Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol)

(6) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA) & Peyton Stearns (USA)

Court 17, 11am

Madison Brengle (USA) v (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

(1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger) & Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Mikael Ymer (Swe)

John Peers (Aus) & Storm Hunter (Aus) v Alex De Minaur (Aus) & Katie Boulter (Gbr)

Court 18, 11am

Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v (15) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Maximilian Marterer (Ger)

(3) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Teenager Mirra Andreeva serves up surprise second-round win

Mirra Andreeva may only be 16 but is progressing nicely at the All England Club - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

By Thom Gibbs

There were few cheers for Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during her surprise second-round win over Barbora Krejcikova, but no shortage of appreciative gasps for her most impressive shots. Their match ended with an injury retirement for Krejcikova, who never looked happy with her taped left ankle, but Andreeva was on track for a comfortable win without the premature conclusion. She took the first set 6-3 and led 4-0 in the second when Krejcikova was forced to concede.

Judging by the lack of spare seats on tiny Court Four, the tennis cognoscenti sensed a shock. Tenth seed and French Open 2021 winner Krejcikova saw off Brit Heather Watson with ease in the first round and was heavy favourite against Andreeva, 16 years old and playing just her fifth ever match on grass.

Czech Krejcikova had the only sustained vocal support from those crammed around the court, with Andreeva, like most Russian athletes currently, finding it predictably tough to win over the neutrals. If she keeps playing like this she will pick up plenty of fans.

At 16 years and 68 days old, she is the third-youngest qualifier to reach the third round of Wimbledon in the Open era, only older than Kim Clijsters in 1999 and Coco Gauff four years ago. Predictably, the cameras for Netflix’s Break Point are following her closely, sensing the possibility of this generation’s Anna Kournikova.

Her body language on court and words off it are an interesting mix of deferential and steely. After the match she was hoping for an upgrade on court four for her third-round match. “I want to play on a court with tribunes,” she said. “If maybe the supervisors will see this press conference, I will tell them straight away I want to play on a court with tribunes. At least court three, I will be super happy.

“If they put me on the Centre Court, it will be amazing because it’s kind of a dream to play there. But we will see.”

Asked if she had met Great Britain’s most successful male player yet she said “I met Andy Murray here. But I’m too shy to talk to him. When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not to talk to him because I’m super shy.”

That is not surprising given that Murray’s first seven Grand Slam appearances predate Andreeva’s birth in April 2007. Otherwise she feels at home at the All England Club. “It’s definitely different compared to the other slams I’ve played. Compared to French Open, it’s like wow, super beautiful here. It’s super traditional. French Open is, like, I don’t know, kind of simple, and here everything… The white clothes, the grass, the strawberries, of course. I like it much better so far.”

There was immense promise in how she handled this match, besting Krejcikova in almost every rally of note, looking fearless when coming towards the net and unleashing a handful of remarkable passing shots from unpromising angles.

As impressive were her mannerisms, holding focus as Krejcikova paused for treatment then a medical timeout, and regularly needing several attempts to toss for her serve satisfactorily. In the moments before receiving those serves Andreeva’s face always flinched into a brief smile, as if looking forward to an exam to which she knew all the answers. Most of her won games and points were greeted with silence, Andreeva celebrated with a contained clench of the fist.

How far can she go? “Of course, I always want to win, it doesn’t matter which tournament, which round. I always go to win. I will just do my best. If I can advance to the round of 16, I will be super happy. If I can advance to the semi-final, I will be of course super happy. I will just try to do my best, then we will see what will I do. But honestly I don’t have any goals. I just play.”

She was surely helped by Krejcikova’s injury and her final tally of 22 unforced errors to Andreeva’s nine. Sterner tests await but there was so much promise and poise to admire here which merit a bigger stage.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 12/5

Daniil Medvedev 14/1

Jannik Sinner 16/1

Andy Murray 40/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 7/4

Aryna Sabalenka 4/1

Elena Rybakina 4/1

Petra Kvitova 10/1

Ons Jabeur 10/1

