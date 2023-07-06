Wimbledon order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Andy Murray is due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court later today - PA/Victoria Jones

Wimbledon is again playing catch-up on Thursday after protesters and more rain caused delays on Wednesday.

British fans will have hopes for another Andy Murray classic on Centre Court as he plays fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas while three other home players are in singles action.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina headline the day’s action in the women’s tournament as organisers hope for better weather and no more disruption from activists.

Thursday’s order of play

Centre Court, 1.30 (BST)

Liam Broady (GB) v 4-Casper Ruud (Nor)

Alize Cornet (Fra) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

Andy Murray (GB) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Court One, 1pm

19-Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Gijs Brouwer (Ned)

Sloane Stephens (US) v 20-Donna Vekic (Cro)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.) v Cristina Bucsa (Spa)

Court One, 1pm

28-Elise Mertens (Bel) v Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

7-Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

Danielle Collins (US) v 14-Belinda Bencic (Swi)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 11/17

Carlos Alcaraz 16/5

Daniil Medvedev 25/1

Jannik Sinner 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 2/1

Aryna Sabalenka 5/1

Elena Rybakina 5/2

Petra Kvitova 11/2

