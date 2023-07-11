Wimbledon order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the last-eight of Wimbledon for the first time - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Carlos Alcaraz passed another test to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.

Having been pushed to four sets by Nicolas Jarry in the third round, the world No.1 had to fight back from a set down to see off former finalist Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

This was a meeting of the past two Queen’s Club champions and undoubtedly a significant hurdle for Alcaraz, who is learning quickly on the surface and produced a very solid display.

“I knew it was going to be really tough, Matteo is a great player, he made the final here on grass,” Alcaraz said. “He’s playing great. It’s not easy after losing the first set. I knew I was going to have my chances. Something I’ve been working on is to stay focused and not lose my mind a little bit. That part I did great.

“My dream is to play a final here, to win the title one day. I hope I reach that dream this year but right now it’s great to be in the quarter-finals.”

Alcaraz will now take on fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-final between players aged under 21 in the Open Era.

Tuesday’s order of play

Centre Court, 1.30pm

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

(7) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Court 1, 1pm

(4) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

(8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Roman Safiullin (Rus)

Court 2, 11am

(15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol) v Robert Galloway (USA) & Lloyd George Harris (Rsa)

(13) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v (4) Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol)

Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Luisa Stefani (Bra) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)

Court 3, 11am

(16) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Iryna Shymanovich (Blr)

(1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Court 8, 11am

11:00: Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Anna Danilina (Kaz) v (7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)

(5) Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) v (10) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger)

(9) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze)

Court 12, 11am

David Pel (Ned) & Reese Stalder (USA) v (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Jonny O’Mara (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr) v (5) Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Ellen Perez (Aus)

Court 14, 11am

Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)

Court 17, 11am

Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v (16) Marcelo Melo (Bra) & John Peers (Aus)

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (12) Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel)

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Miriam Kolodziejova (Cze) & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Court 18, 11.30am

Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon is shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week, unless coverage needs to be extended until the 11pm curfew. Clare Balding has taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/13

Carlos Alcaraz 10/3

Daniil Medvedev 10/1

Jannik Sinner 14/1

Holger Rune 30/1

Andre Rublev 75/1

Christopher Eubanks 80/1

Roman Safiullin 300/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 9/5

Elena Rybakina 3/1

Aryna Sabalenka 15/4

Ons Jabeur 15/2

Madison Keys 25/1

Jessica Pegula 25/1

Elina Svitolina 28/1

Marketa Vondrousova 40/1

