Wimbledon order of play: Men’s semi-final schedule including Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic

The last men’s semi-final standing takes place at Wimbledon today, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.

Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of a abdominal tear.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 12

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

Not Before: 2:30pm

2. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie

Not Before: 4:00pm

3. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Gustavo Fernandez v Alfie Hewett

2. Kim Clijsters / Martina Hingis v Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova

3. Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid v Tom Egberink / Joachim Gerard

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

Not Before: 12:00pm

2. Diede De Groot v Momoko Ohtani

3. Yui Kamiji / Dana Mathewson v Kgothatso Montjane / Lucy Shuker

4. Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse v James Blake / Daniel Nestor

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

2. Mili Poljicak v Pedro Rodenas

3. Luca Udvardy v Linda Klimovicova

4. Gabriel Debru / Paul Inchauspe v Jakub Mensik / Olaf Pieczkowski

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Liv Hovde v Victoria Mboko

2. Michael Zheng v Martin Landaluce

3. Lucija Ciric Bagaric / Nikola Daubnerova v Rose Marie Nijkamp / Angella Okutoyi

4. Nikola Bartunkova / Celine Naef v Kayla Cross / Victoria Mboko

5. Martin Landaluce / Pedro Rodenas v Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen